Transcript for How an Olympic climber manages her anxiety to get in the zone | FiveThirtyEight

I am thinking about. Nothing except for how I feel on the wall and what the next move is. I'm not thinking about the crowd behind me and I'm not thinking that I am. I'm scared us all aim or how well I might be doing compared to other people I'm just a 100% focused on the president's. What I'm doing and the climb in front of me. Polonia is one of forty climbers in the world's competing in the sport's Olympic Games debut that summer. The qualification competition in net at the end of February and 20/20 for the first time in it. Quite a few years I was able to I fully enter flows state. In my leave climbing competition. And that was probably the best lead climbed performance I've ever. Shown. May yeah. Denying. We're being in the zone in the psychological seed where everything feels after. Here's fully immersed in the experience. And every move falls into kids Steven and her slow seasonal. Should also anytime. That you're painting her reading a book I've experienced update of the flood stage. While studying really hard Heidi have a degree in mechanical engineering so he's got a lot of practice late night studying. Hours can go by before news of note is that yes it's you know 3 in the morning they're still doing math. Flu feels he can it's also received in which people perform their day events across all of them not to sports. The tricky part is getting. Since. Kindergarten I've been telling people I wanted to being invented it just like my dad which turns out that's a mechanical engineers. A lot of ferment hoosiers and she's been climbing intentions about six years old I think it just so happens. To that I fell into a sports. Dad appealed to Miami that's good same logic left analytical side of me. Climbers can't just rely on physical skill thank you to be exceptional problems Celtics to find the best round of the world. It requires a lot of focus attention. Something you'll also need to enter closely. But do not on the clock with an Olympic medals online is indeed. To turn herself first slow kilometers of meditation exercises called colored creation fine tune their. X basically. So what I like to do is I give act color and maybe he's in. Sheikh to my nervousness. Often more imagine it as this big cloud. Black squiggles inside of me just moving around. Inside my stomach in my test only. Making me nervous and what color breathing is is I'm match and the color. Comments. And that sort of foreign state mentality to be blue. And so what I'll do is close my eyes are not imagine inhaling blue and exhaling those black nervous for adults. And slowly filling my body up with blue and ex felon all of the mayor's. The idea is to move through the anxiety is not the enemy and is not something to be. Tonight is something to be embraced and say okay this is telling me some thing I'm out of my comfort zone. For about thirty years towards Mumford has worked with athletes to get them in the zone for competition. I've been referred to as the performance what. He street with young athletes and relentlessly Coby Bryant and Michael Jordan. TT intentions sending a meditation techniques. He says that some level of anxiety actually lends itself to flag which requires child. So if you look at it on the vertical axis this challenges in the horizontal axis it is skills my heart and experience and so we have to be challenged. At a high level and have I don't know where skills and when they need we get into this. This flow state but it is not stable. Meaning not the only way to experience flowed it's a tackle increasingly hard challenges of this like stepped front and Soviet keepers united comfort zone. Through involvement in keeping developing knowledge skills and experience no I was the balance of challenge and skills is just one of the dimensions of flows. Me police chief sent reality and the psychologists who have originated the concept of flow in 1975. From identified several others as well. Concentration on the task a sense of control and ability to overcome self consciousness. An altered sense of time for an experienced such intrinsically for word emerging action and a wariness. And cleared adults with clear feedback about their progress. In the last few years sports psychologists have narrowed in on that tentacles and until the flow of states rather than other high performance states like clutch performance. You might move into more of a clutch state when you get to a point that you really need to turn on and try hard with with everything you have. I think the flow state drizzle there's less. Words in my head if not make sense whereas in a clutch state I'm actually may be saying to myself okay you got this. Commend your strong. You can do this just go for it. Researchers have found and and clutch performance. Immensely direct everything into the towards reaching a specific external books like pushing pastor and it's. Where is flu states arrives when mentally you've opened colts. That means that even though ultimately you're trying to beat your opponent your mind stays focused on exploring your argument. So it's about worries about really being. In a moment let things speak to us in their own lane which is that a us interpreting them. And to the degree that we can do that we can learn more and we can live in that mystery that jury discovery. Tells his clients get in to float Mumford teaches detective meditation called mindful that's. It allows them to get in touch with their emotions in a nonjudgmental way both on and off the court. Now last book called me late Willis is mental approach to games. As a mental post the games wars just like what you and I are talking run. He's going in with this idea. He's a learner is like today and we get better. And as go before one of the teaching average Kobe Bryant when I first out of working with him before gamers that Kobe the best way to score. Is a not to try to explore. He had like sixteen points in the fourth quarter as a lot and he's not trying to story. Like excess from in downstream. To fled to contact you doubt what you just have to get into it. In this and then he was it. What I'm actually on the walls. Usually the only thing I'll have enough. Mental energy to do. Is to stop for a second and take some deep breaths. Maybe you look above the look below. Seeing just danger right hand and take a look at the next couple holds me set myself up whatever height I am. Before continuing to go. I know that I'm able to get into associate I'm definitely able to perform better I am able tent. Push harder for Earl fatigue. And becoming a 100% focused just climb back.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.