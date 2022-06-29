When did the party of Ronald Reagan end? | FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast

Galen Druke chats with historian Nicole Hemmer about her new book, “Partisans: The Conservative Revolutionaries Who Remade American Politics In The 1990s."

