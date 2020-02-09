Transcript for Are we seeing a post-convention polling bounce? | FiveThirtyEight

As of Tuesday September 1 defiant 38 presidential election forecast shows Joseph Biden as slightly favored to win the election in November with a 69%. Chance. Donald Trump has a 31. Chance. When the forecast launched in mid August Joseph Biden had a 71%. Chance of winning so you could say the race has tightened just attack. With the democratic and Republican national conventions taking place over the past two weeks did big question is whether or not we're seeing a convention it's. The truth is it's still a little bit early to tile but it seems safe to say that Biden didn't really get much of a bounce if any at all. All that he did seem to improve his favorability ratings. As far as a bounce for trump goes there have been some polls such as the recent Emerson College poll from Monday that shows the race tightening. Meanwhile a morning console polls that show trump gaining on diet and in the immediate aftermath of the Republican Convention. Has mostly reverted to Wear was before the RNC. Again it's still early and we haven't seen the results from many of the highest quality polls and remember convention bounces don't usually last that long and okay back to the forecast. Right now our model thinks that the closest races will be in North Carolina Arizona and four North Carolina is listed as a toss up. The Donald Trump slightly favored at 53%. Arizona and Florida have Biden slightly favorite but not by much 55% in Arizona and 60% in Florida the race so far this year has been pretty stack. Especially compared to 2006. But the presidential race has also taken something of a back burner to concerns about cooled in nineteen and racial justice protests. With just about two months left until Election Day we can expect the Biden persist crop contest to come more into focus. And we'll see whether or not that affects the race. Oh.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.