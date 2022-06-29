The 'red wave' didn’t happen | FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast

In a late-night installment of Model Talk, Nate Silver and Galen Druke discuss the initial results of the 2022 midterms.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live