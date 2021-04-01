Why many Republicans are still attempting to overturn the election

More
The crew discuss why Republicans are attempting to overturn the election and also check in on the state of the runoffs in Georgia the day before Election Day.
52:56 | 01/04/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Why many Republicans are still attempting to overturn the election

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"52:56","description":"The crew discuss why Republicans are attempting to overturn the election and also check in on the state of the runoffs in Georgia the day before Election Day.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/fivethirtyeight","id":"75044464","title":"Why many Republicans are still attempting to overturn the election","url":"/fivethirtyeight/video/republicans-attempting-overturn-election-75044464"}