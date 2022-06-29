Republicans favored in our final midterm forecasts | FiveThirtyEight

In this episode of "Model Talk," Nate Silver and Galen Druke chat about the forecast model on the eve of the 2022 midterms.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live