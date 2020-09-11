-
Now Playing: Is the presidential election over? | FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast
-
Now Playing: The fate of the Senate likely hinges on Georgia | FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast
-
Now Playing: Why Pennsylvania is considered battleground state
-
Now Playing: How we’re preparing for election night and what we're watching | FiveThirtyEight
-
Now Playing: Be Wary Of Exit Polls This Year (Well, And All Years) | FiveThirtyEight
-
Now Playing: What the election map will look like if there's a 2016-sized polling error
-
Now Playing: What are the chances we'll know the next president on election night?
-
Now Playing: There just isn't good evidence that 'shy' Trump voters exist
-
Now Playing: What election stories need to get more coverage | FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast
-
Now Playing: FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast: How the electorate will be different in 2020
-
Now Playing: How the media projects the winner of an election | FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast
-
Now Playing: Could any surprises still affect the race for president?
-
Now Playing: FiveThirtyEight interviews voter Jon Anderson | FiveThirtyEight
-
Now Playing: FiveThirtyEight interviews voter Roberto Sanchez | FiveThirtyEight
-
Now Playing: FiveThirtyEight interviews voter Thomas Jones | FiveThirtyEight
-
Now Playing: FiveThirtyEight interviews voter Fletcher Gonzalez | FiveThirtyEight
-
Now Playing: FiveThirtyEight interviews voter Andrew Bolt | FiveThirtyEight
-
Now Playing: Reacting to the 2nd Presidential Debate | FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast