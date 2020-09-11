Transcript for Where the rest of the 2020 races stand | FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast

While the presidential race is decided they're still a few states that have not been projected along with the various senate and house races mr. today we're gonna check in on those outstanding races. Rosa gonna take a look at how the parties are reacting to the results of the election. President trump and many Republicans in Washington had not acknowledged Martin's victory. Democrats have very much acknowledged the results including a debate about what went wrong in down ballot races that did not live up to expertise. Lastly Pfizer announced today that extremely preliminary data shows its vaccine is very effective and will be seeking emergency authorization from the FDA leader this month. Now that the election is over the challenge of a global pandemic where means for president elect Joseph Biden. Will discuss how that might impact the early days of his presidency. Accurate meter talk about it all our editor in chief and it's over Haiti. Everybody. Closer Maceda politics writer Claire allowed decline. In. Add senior politics writer Perry bacon junior kicker it's. Likewise sell out ever run rested up everyone recovered from the past weeks. I think it takes. It. A little bit of time to. Wind down. You know what it things. We do enough non and in the pandemic is playing poker there's. Zoom games with friends and stuff and like. Brokers usually relieve it really steal your nears. But like mine is for Smith played since the election miners are totally being shot right. Let's look at when it should all and in not acted swiftly thing now it's like. You know and elections weird because it's consequential for the country obviously the first most important thing that's also. Consequential for our line of work. You know for being honest. And it just a lot of work right just a lot of stress and you can act like. Sure Kuwait the last moment because people are also reliant your coverage. To canoe steer them through. Especially in this era of blue shifts red chips steer them through this kind of very confusing. Data the new normal it's gonna take off in several days are resolved right so it's pretty good that it's over. We sauce and a lot of follow to do there's a lot of news. But yet I'm kind of. Yeah everyone else its slowness. Feelings recovery plans. It's not time outside. This weekend. Beautiful at least it knew you really nice is really earn could easily. Very power things then lo. I mean analysts say that not resting luck is a big story happening now about you know like this and isn't like how violence as a the government and so on we'll come back but I'm not really resting on sort of Reading alive and tracking a lot this. Our yes being responsible so let's begin RO waited on call races because while the top of the ticket maybe you've resolved. Down ballot races have not necessarily been result and even some states and upn all of as far as the top ticket as concerns our colleagues at BBC news have yet to project the winner of the presidential race game. Arizona Georgia and north Carroll act and Alaska. Nate Wayne should we expects to narrow the results from the states. So we'll go case by case here. Georgia's. Turbines can win Georgia. Unless there's something very surprising. Tourist into a recount it's not automatic sectors they asked for and completely reasonable. Recounts usually don't turnaround tenor 1000 margins like Biden has now. Areas on I think using notes and certain meanings state. Arizona's transparency relatives of estates has not been fantastic theater. Different types of ballots you have some so called late relieved ouster belts and returned NL but came in. Monday accuses him later to be can medium build outs are dropped off. At the election site to replace it by mail your balanced network. Provisional ballots you have doubts that are like. Large print and braille ballots for people that are short of sight. So you have all types of and miscellaneous chunks of ballots sent the kind of which is in which category. Some of those troops have been relatively good for trump luckily early ballots and call them have been our. Neutral I think. It does not appear that there are enough ballots left. All of their types that are paper trip for him to have a good chance he might have an outside chance again. These counts of ballots are kind of Fuzzy some times right now every traditional ballot will actually be counted on their hands. Sometimes seats discover I don't isn't it seriously at all actually like you know there are other delta had not included in previous counts right sends it to say well we have. 100000 dollars to countenance includes professionals and since it doesn't sometimes. And in this state. That's the number at sort of been counted write some states Arizona that some states' ballots can arrive legally. After Election Day it was a postmarked by election there but we're right. So it's a little ambiguous sometimes how many outs there are I think. You know the numbers came in over the weekend it Ayers and we're not quite as good district need to you know running out of ballots I'd say Biden's. Likely to win there but not certain. North Carolina's in a state where you have. We have delta can come in after deadline. And they haven't I think for whatever reason to kind of leading Palestinian to release its final count looks like you're really tall order for Biden he would actively in kind of these. Out standouts like eighty between your something which is like. I mean not necessarily. Totally crazy given that like. Late counted mail ballots we're actually just Knebels period can be very beluga it seems like a tall order it seems like. That's a likely trump state. And in Alaska Alaska just very excellent account its votes. Is only counted in person votes so far has not counted and in the elbows to substantial. Biden. And Democrats indicated gross our way to hide so far they have to win the mail ballots. By a very wide margin elegant like a natural it was exactly how many mail ballots there are. So probably than North Carolina category of being. Likely trump and likely Sullivan meaning the Republican senate incumbent but. It's Alaska it's weird so we'll see. So. Maybe the states to focus on year. What kind of coalition did Biden put together that made him competitive in these states that have been pretty Republicans for decades now. I mean I think the short answer. I you know particularly in Georgia it is. Unit. Democratic organizers. The most prominent of which people happened to UCC Abrams. Have kind of been working on this register lots of new voters turn out lots of black voters but also reach out disease. Like what college educated people particularly in Atlanta Atlanta it's is. Really huge metro area. And has the kind you know. Suburbs and college educated places voters of all races that are kind of training more and more towards the Democratic Party. Arizona I think. It is certain me if I actually don't know. The initial number like turnout numbers on. Hispanic voters in Arizona but you know when I talk to people there pre election they thought pretty confident democratic organizers. Well pretty confident that they had created. TC outreach effort with the Hispanic unity there. And then you also. Arizona. Independence. Trending more toward. By the Democrat and then mark Kelly in the senate rates. I think for her you know interesting reasons you know we've talked a little atoms podcasts matters and being at. It's like small C conservative not necessarily the captured by trop you know even though there are some pretty choppy characters out of here's in the past. Ford years so it's kind of an a combination of turning out. These. Pretty hard core democratic bases and then also a little persuasion which is a lot of elections are. I think particularly in Georgia it's. I think it was Georgian 96 or 92 last time Democrat won each thank you. 92 in Georgia in 96 meters and yet so obviously if it you know. A big change. So. Just in terms of demographics of this Georgia's electorate. Learn black. And the preelection polls I think some of the exes and the data we have suggest Biden probably wants me like 90% of the black voters in Georgia and that's authority electorate. And the question is always been aren't in Georgia in the Democrat in about 30%. Of white owners and museum there are they in the twenties. And was like Biden probably yet and authorities in this important. Part of it and it's probably important part of his victory mostly around the Atlanta area it's a huge dome of the democratic votes there. Arizona's electorate is about it's we had fit enough for Latino and it looks like Biden won the lion's share probably in the 67%. Margin. Of Latinos 67%. Of Latino vote there. Among white voters this election Arizona they're less conservative I'm assuming he wants something like 40% if not higher of the white vote in heroes those that's lieutenant. Do not many black people in Arizona not a tenable Tina's in. In in Georgia but some of those groups as well and in terms of the Zeke geography added. The Phoenix area is the lion's share of the votes along with Tucson and Arizona and in the air and land along the Savannah there isn't it part of the votes for Biden in George so. One of the trends we were looking at heading into the election was how Barton was for flooring with seniors that is potentially more relevant in Arizona consider her wardrobe department communities there it seems like Biden did not do particularly well. In fla. That's partially based on the Cuban American vote in South Florida potentially also based on the senior pros. Obviously Biden did better in Georgia and Florida has an interesting development. I'll be able to Parse whether or not in the end Biden did do well with senior voters in this election. I think we'll eventually be able to do so mean not an elderly Nestor ever missed time. Looking at exit polls and in the current exit poll shows Biden lost seniors by three points which is a bit better. The Democrats at a recent customers about when the senior notes and I think like. 2000 or something. So this is some winter performance but again I think we have to you know. I think we have to cannon. Calibrate base and we kind of final results and can and can be a little bit firmer and in tying exit polls to them. Yeah I don't just. Clarify here that we do plan on talking more about the polls and their performance in this election we also do want to dig deeper to exit poll data and other survey data that will come out. Once days you know speak with verified voters and things like that. And one of the challenges exit polls is that they can be pretty student leader on our basically pegged to while the eventual outcome was and we are full results yet so the exit polls are not. They're not always all are correct to begin with and they aren't as correct as they will eventually be once as you mentioned there calibrated for a final result. So we are going to have a lot of conversations are about vests but we are still a little bit in limbo as with many of these races because we don't have. The final wax apples basically. Let's talk about. Senate races. We don't have projections yet in North Carolina and Alaska and then of course the two senate races and George RR growing chew. Run offs knee I think you. Summed up what we expect from North Carolina and Alaska at the presidential level is there any reason to expect that the senate level would be any different. Particularly in North Carolina. Salute cal Cunningham a Democrat running for senate is. Bring a little behind buying so if Biden. Need to minor miracle that's a Cunningham needs major miracle to the point wears you know. Couldn't decision desk call that race already maybe additional reason to just do it. Alaska it out gross joke writer and in kind of neck and neck. Sentiment in the same boat. Alice Galvin who is the democratic nominee for the US house seat there is having a little ahead of them so. Maybe if there's a big shift that she might have slightly better chances of the other two. But they're not hugely different and in general theme is that you did not see me to exploding which you'd expect to see the light. You know in most cases. You do not have any senate candidates running ahead of Biden units on May be running house can't hit from behind him right there should be some voters were like okay I will. Vote for divided government here Biden for president. Maybe my senate race so feel different ways about but then for house meego for the Republican if I'm on the fence here. Based over what -- match and it seems like there the two biggest question marks now are or runoff senate races in Georgia. Parent what's our Pryor is he going into the reasons. This many customers learn I mean. I worry that the media has just been a lot of time covering this. As we a lot of money spent in Jorge on both sides. There'll be if you polls showing its in the margin of error and then Purdue in law Harlan by five point something somewhat predictable the history. We have one example of Democrats winning in towards Joseph Biden on Tuesday. We have a lot of evidence of run offs sinden racing and so on to suggest Democrats between forty 48 in Georgia not much below that not much above that so. I'm only pretty hard in this sort of prime candidate. This community you know I'm worried a lot of hot air or nothing to Buteau and do the Republicans have an advantage of the polls look close. I will believe it will next year when I see Democrats twins use this election runoff in Georgia giving him the control decision. It's our right coming out strongly. Group yet what do an opening this this is kind of Rehman who like to Perry's point. This is kind of Graham and I think but at that prediction is that this will kind of be reminiscent of John -- off with Karen Handel was last name Karen Handel. And then frankly that Doug Jones weighed more senate race where these races. Get nationalized. National Democrats start donating you know every celebrities incidents stories all of Utley moved to Georgia college and Georgia. And then people in these states which might be purple or frankly frankly read the locals get pissed off. Its allies like. You guys in like damage State's politics and sorted didn't let. It almost it ends up being eight more are. Walk away rates for like. You know party base in these cases all Republicans because. The net like the national I think of these races often doesn't jibe well with. Locals that they that they want to be about their particular politics but I should I'm pretty understandable right like theories. People people the kind of like this one by the place where I live is different for whatever. It ever be unique flower. So I do think that nationalize these races will probably have. As Perry sent sort of us like a galvanizing. Effect for that sort of deep fault home team party. Yeah and of course and also it brings national figures who may not as early idea at all popular in Georgia. Into the fray I think I saw the news already that. Andrew Yang is moving to Georgia says to commit fulltime to electing but it the two Democrats between our generous and it what are you thinking. I think people's. Writers here maybe a little too strong. There's a Georgia has obviously changed. A lot as a stay in fact there's a chance that. George going to being the tipping point state. Be you know yeah I actually think that if you kind of enemy turned environment where you know there's usually a wave against the incumbent president and by kind of as the president elect I guess it's kind of analogous to look at me term backlash but. But there somethings are weird about it right if Trappist making a lot of noise about not transitioning smoothly. And or not conceding the election results then maybe you don't get that. Effect right he's considered if you speculative about voter fraud. Then maybe you know you can predict it hasn't happened to maybe turn out as this terrorist trait it's also not clear that like. Are the lower propensity voters who might. Not post election are they necessarily. Democrats or might they be little fancy white voters in my vote for trying to pry out that that's clear Iger and so. So again I'd pick Republicans to win these races particularly that Purdue loss operates that you think. Loughner. My foot on highway it is let their. Let's look in oil and oil there this is dead newly elected yet he left there at those authors littler. It's like its looks like it's pronounced lofts or by reading it but she definitely perhaps as her name Wexler. Kelly Loeffler. In a way that I think her her favorability ratings. It's not impossible to imagine some Georgian saying. Left there is a little too crazy for me. Where's Purdue seems fine he's a trusted incumbent somebody go. Purdue worn out Campbell a split delegation. Wouldn't shock me if I'm battle like there were polls in those polls of the runoff. War in Iraq was ahead of Hitler by some margin. How bellows are after the primary is done I don't know but like. You know I could imagine it wanted to being at 4951. Split the senate with those risks being split I think it's not possible. All right and so one final question and on George before we move on. Are we doing to have a forecast for pulling average for the run. Well calling average we don't traditionally do. Troubles are forecast for like special elections are run some mental accurately. Make an exception now but at what her average up. Center and an idea want to move out and talk about power the parties are responding to the results but. Do we have a sense and there are a lot of outstanding house races that have now open called. Do we have a rough sense of how many seats Democrats will have lost once this is all said and done. So far there an eight seat but from Democrats Republicans. Three seats at that the other way. So to net five seat gain for Republicans but there are. A number of uncalled races. Several uncle races are in New York the issue with New York is that we. We as the orcas we have the chatter mail ballots yet home which are likely to be very democratic and so. I think a lot of people have settlement did Republicans do so will New York. It's not clear that it similar to step and you come mail delta Pennsylvania then. Things are highly complete a couple of lizard California. Weird sector which way they're we have a bullish after its shipments also a lot of uncounted vote California. So it's not clear how many. To get to G if you will ultimately how they are based on the current account. Leading in in the majorities on call basis item being like plus. GOP at the end of the day that the guests are shot like that policy post nine to seven somewhere in there. We do eventually ones we have better data wanna look at where Barton. Once again as we've mentioned we can't complete data yet we won't get there. Did you autumn lot of talk right how the parties are reacting to these results president trump has not conceded the presidential race and perhaps he never whale. He has making vague and baseless claims of voter fraud much like he did after the 2016. Presidential election. While trump has telegraphed these kinds of claims for months. Rank and file Republican lawmakers in Washington have also largely not acknowledged Biden's victory so Perry and eighty kick a softer what is the current dynamic within the Republican Party why aren't. GOP lawmakers acknowledging pardons went. At this point. George W place Condi Rice. Mitt Romney. Lisa Murkowski as problem if you others Fred Upton a house member. But the fact that I'm people see you Rick hall and I'm focused on which Republicans have graduated from. It means committee Senator Biden is the story because the overall majority are not in some of them are making some of those or more direct and with the election is confusing we can't have the results some of them are not coming at all Mitch McConnell. Has made some sort of noncommittal statements this is very disappointing and I say discouraging that. You know this picture's going around twittered. The election. Biden congratulated density doesn't sixteen this is just like deplorable behavior that we have an election it's clear who Juan. We have in this and instead ever do so that it now is the result we have. Lawsuits does seem to be pretty baseless in the cases in the Republican Party. Sort of like going along with them lot of lawsuits are about Detroit in Philadelphia with the obvious implication that somehow black people seeded. That the Republicans out of something this is deplorable behavior I'm release of the scarred by disease this arts apartment that I'd won the election. He's Brazilian his speech and said he was very unified in terms of his goals. And why mr. McConnell can't say E'Twaun ups are today. It's. Yeah all of what Perry said I mean it's I think so. Interesting is in. IC interestingly I get so a loaded cents. I mean watching public let's say Laura Ingraham show I don't even know. When it was there's a clip going around that is. Very clearly Laura Ingram specifically. Talking to the president basically saying like. Gently. You've lost. But you know elect president tried supporters will still love pan and killed still be kingmaker in the GOP unit he loses. But it's just there's a lot of frankly I think the silence on the part of GOP elected officials asserted. It's a little bit just coddling the president's. Ego. I mean he still hasn't come out and said anything he's at it and golfing for the past two days in Virginia. You know there there happen and it really any. Word from his mouth. Which is pretty amazing. And Patton. He's from the mouths of babes a kid the other day acts mean like so is president trump gonna go to Joseph Biden's inauguration. And I just said. I don't think that question. If I were a betting woman Nancy probably not which is not like illegal I mean you know it's not it's certainly not gracious. And it certainly. Pretty unprecedented at least and in modern times but I think everyone at this point. You know. Even if they're not. It saying it explicitly and shame on them opt acknowledging mine as one election but never just kind of like okay this is going to be like I'm comparable two months. And then and then you know trump will be. Right and really what we're saying here is not like this is not a partisan issue this is like. Whether or not we live in a functioning democracy where the loser of an election concedes act the person who was democratically elected. It is unit helped out and encouraged you take their elected role because that's what the people decided. So what is the incentive structure here for Republicans. Who. I mean. At the beginning of president trumps. And France into Republican politics or at least presidential politics they were very skeptical and he's kind of been authority in many of their sites for the past four years. What why is why are not more Republicans at this point to thank our rights you lost you know we still probably at a senate majority. We're gonna move we're gonna move forward like what are the incentives here too just not say that Biden want. They did pretty well ballot and I think a lot and and yet it's pretty notable currently. Leary Hogan extremely moderate governor Maryland zoo in delightful pitch public. Political whatever Pollack was kind of like a lot of people asked me to run for president 20/20 four Catholic. Liquidity and yet of people. Many people are saying it's like you're in your way like. Added this is kind of funny a funny thing. You know the fact that these it's pretty much only these moderate Republicans who were coming out sing like trump should concede and it's that thirty kind of built into their brand. A lot of other people in the GOP. I think that not response tells you a lot about the probably the direction of the GOP in the next four years that people keep passing out chump is gone knot on now. Some business here Tuesday and I think that that's sort of what you. UC NN am's deal but it's a good way to phrase it was like it's what's the incentive there isn't incentive right now. Brick eight in the sense that they want to be on good terms where it. The large get a majority of the Republican Party that is dark truck I think this is this is gonna be a thing. That will be important to remember. Is that you know which trump might be leaving the White House but he does brand of politics is here to stay but it resonate the look at these. Look at the down ballot races like people I think there's a lot of you know. Hard hard thinking to be done about you know. The staying power that politics in America. There's aren't sure about having knowing you know truck is gonna lose the Electoral College by. The same margin Hillary Clinton did but just how much what's an emergency loss of the point is that usually if you lose I think industry and when Wilson's broadcast about this Bolick usually if you lose your loser you're only. What's the proffered alternative in the Republican Party like I don't I don't actually think that they had overlooked the people who have. Ideological core hat currently have much staying power residents at the base I mean VW rock. That's reporting as like but but my inclination they're kind of like there's a lot of momentum. On the side of trump isn't even if it's not this strategically bats. They have for years to figure out new would have thought at this point in 2012 that. Down from can be the next Republican nominee right. Recently I don't need answered this question then why are the vast majority of rank and file Republican lawmakers not saying. Exactly what you said you know OK you're one term president now we're gonna move on Joseph Biden is president. Because their feelings are hurt. That's is there trying to get good graces with. With Tron and their base. Right because they really should I don't think it Republican Party. I think you over people's rationality. And you know also you know if it is their judgment judgment can be wrong you now. These are people to. Are in denial a lot of them. These are people that don't want to admit. That. I mean it's a mix of everything right some New Hampshire cynically are saying some stuff and some of them sincerely believe it and some of them are consuming. Information that like is misleading rate and you know I mean look we deal with like. Different types of readers are different beliefs about the election and we're different indicators point in polls and like we're an environment now we're like. Substantial numbers of people can just believed things that are true. And they have lots of ways to reinforce their. Beliefs right including people that are kind of hidden in some sense. Pretty intelligent and well adjusted you know they're just people are losing track of reality I don't mean to sound alarmist but like. You know people are some people are losing track of reality here. And he can get you kind of filter bubble we're wherever it's called where you can only consume news that like. Reinforces your view in kind of consider everything else did not reinforce your view right. In lot of people who are different from and what we call Lou social trust that means you mean actually have. As many social contacts as someone that might reinforce. Behavior going down different rat holes we all have lower social comment doctor almost all of us during a pandemic that might reinforce. These kind of little holes to get into I mean I it's kind of dark right but like I don't think the appropriate. Lens is necessarily. To look at is being highly strategic. At a now. It's part of it it's like strategy adjacent. I agree with Obama speak for Maine that I agree with the idea that Republicans are doing this is they don't want soon in strong. While also thinking that may either overly assessment not a can instruct the trump it like sucking up this home with what they're doing that may not actually be. Good political strategists. So I think that that is their incentive there incident might be wrong. They're just of their base might be wrong I'm not totally sure. Throwing it forward to rethink this is indicative of the kind of relationship with the GOP while powerful winds. President Parton. This or that I mean like if you look at the last couple days Yasser would be the Republicans are gonna block buying everything he does he can appoint yet member. It's I think it's too soon to know by acting if you know like accuracy what Barnes of who rooms like an eight. Like what he does in April how he's handling the corona virus if there's a vaccine just. A TE mobile goes I mean I don't think the Republicans silent re new York public option obviously bit. Are they going to oppose everything Biden does on us you were yes. But I think it's but I think he indications are not doing it and if you look into terms of the Republican deserves an. Democratic norms are they get a key passing potentially law to make it harder people vote for example. I think yes because they seem to now these regular course of not. Following democratic norms and this week is another's lawlessness that. All right so that's where Republicans stand in this moment Democrats of course are celebrating their victory but they're also taking a look down ballot. Probably widths. And trepidation and net and confusion about. What happened there were written plenty of places around the country where Barton did runner had. House Democrats. And whereas polls suggested that they would likely pick up house seats as you mentioned earlier they our. Likely to lose somewhere in the range of seven to nine house seats instead. So before we try to get to like what did happen why did Democrats lose their seats. Can we talk about how the party is talking about it because we're still gonna have to wait for better data in order to calm to meaningful conclusions. But the party has already happens to be at pointing fingers. It clear in which directions are their fingers being pointed on why. Yeah I mean I think the Democratic Party this is not news to anyone has a varied vocal progressive base that has. Even before that they even before we knew that there is a good chance that the Republicans my whole. The senate and Joseph Biden might be picking more moderate. Nominees and cabinet members. URD saw progressives eat patently sounding the alarm bells about. Biden Biden going to be too conservative we're gonna deceived you know kind of clintonian. Or frankly elect Obama it air. Only giving credence to the experts in establishment of the center left ear RD seeing a lot of that. Biden is talented act being in the center always of the Democratic Party. And I think someone earlier said you know misses her current one of harmony. Election podcast is in short idiots that that Biden has they have varied progressive not the most progressive. Platform ran you know ran as a progressive pat as a progressive candidate. But I do think his inclinations art towards probably more at the center left. And and so. I think that there going to be. Some very vocal. Disagreements in the Democratic Party let I think a lot of them initially will probably be centered around. Biden's pick for chief of staff it and you know you probably in a cease and stuff. In the Georgia senate races are it is I think you know injury Yang is RD getting pushed back for having. What you know people say he's missed characterizing. The working class base of the party and not getting enough credence to use. Voters of color are working class and messaging to them so you starting to see a lot of argument that we dancing for four years. But now Democrats are empowered so it gives it a different Zealand's frankly. Yeah I do support kind of put us more bluntly. Ian the very immediate. Aftermath of this election written there were leaks from the house Democratic Caucus call in which moderates reporting act progressives saying. But you did this by a unit talking about. You know. You are never wanna hear one of the republic are never one as your report socialists to get to what extent are be able to tell at this point. Whether it was odd overly liberal or progressive agenda from the left of the party that toward off. Orders down. I mean I think there's some. Tentative answer that. In Nebraska's second district for example. Which Joseph Biden won by a solid marks in particular coral. That are progressive democratic. Can they care east Afghanistan. Four point eight points based on votes came in so far. And technical you know that is on the verge streaming data an anecdote right thinking about one race. I have seen some attempts to quantify if you're controlling for like support for Medicare Republicans. Biden's performance you're from right to perform. During this summit is under reform and Hector D'Amico. Amid again our prior should be one of the things that I think. The conventional wisdom has deluded itself about a little bit here is that notion that like oh now it's all turn out. It's not about to into the center we're actually in our analysis our research is still a seductively to the center among other things. And so your prior probably should be that you accuracy is more. Who live far left or far right then you'll. Be punished for that at the ballot box and if you're Susan Collins a Castro difference that you can survive a wave that's a big gap between how well Biden did. And how well did he ended in me which then deputy now that it is about probably Susan Collins of trying to balance. Different incentives. So I think there's you know I think there's preliminary evidence for this narrative that we have to collect a lot more. I think it's. I mean that in its sell it started with added yells BM earned honor lamb. Criticizing the squad basically in this he has seen in the times in the opening herself and in Ireland. Since he this all seems a little bit light. Critique it lists the moderates it was we should talk about deep on the police or social and policemen and brought out. But the number of house Democrats who were hurt when the police the very small number let me use foreign Monday zero. The numbers in the Democrats work on it's probably zero it's this like. He's not there to me how the Democrats since the rest of his getaway from deep on the police and that's knotty. Argument from the president as it is an argument from activists like. It activists on TV activists are saying and it's sort of grabbed an article on Fox News like in some ways criticizing their colleagues that's not. The most unpopular kind of liberal things are not really coming from congressional Democrats in a lot of ways I find that hard to be. You know getting an activist in Katy and at least two years and it's like us are that part of it is problematic. The second part is it like we don't in. Biden is hosts different and a politicians and media defected. By the CNET Biden ran ahead of some liberals. In some moderates in me yet since that Biden is a good politician. And in in this and until record anything either left or the right is wrong. The sort of moderate liberals are wrong. That worked the sort of do Democrats assume he's got appointed. Some people bullet for the Republicans they agree with the Republicans. It could be good like the Democrats didn't do anything wrong with the Republicans did things right did builders you'll see both on land. In any of ceasing to be saying this is our charity was differently when more voters. I'm not sure some possible might use local for the Republicans. And at the last point is. This left center debate is over acting in the parking I mean it's like Joseph is. It's actually not hard to appoint someone who's not a liberal liberal or Rahm Emanuel synchronoss and I think Joseph Biden the united news. Will find the people who elected between the unions. I think and he hit sort of very prime time that are very crime that is less interstellar that I think he's gonna end up being. But I'm gonna take people who satisfying bowl that are not in either camp and that's not where he's. I feel rom Emanuel. Being inserted into this narrative in the past few days is weird because it's like yeah and he's not gonna appoint Rahm Emanuel Robin and it was just on television for a couple of days saying things. Which feels that the reason why. He's kind of coming out. But you know what Perry just said makes me think about. Yet he's 56 like it's been it's been activists who have been really effective in. Messaging the message they were not greatly and that's the point of activism so instead he is to like. Give. Effective messages that punish unit shake people up a bit hopefully influence. But maybe just the Democratic Party doesn't have a super create. Media strategy. How we want to put it like that their communication. Issues. Is not. It's sexy that activists on the left have gotten communication down indefinitely. ANC has gotten. A lot of applause for the week she communicates with voters. And I think first you've had a lot of older lawmakers saying it would she doing giving make up text tips to and well. She continued to chant due to that users tarps and ours. Lip pencil but then to top human health care and she sort you know whatever the idea of sort of in immediate communication strategy. That is interesting and maybe there is something in there out the fact that some of the organs of the Democratic Party. Are actually innovated in their communication. Style and and that's you know a problem at fury. Whatever center Democrats need to use that thing that very and is that is is the debate over but the idea is if you're in the establishment like. Maybe you actually she. Come around to different. Experiments with communicating masses here. Our. There's also a dynamic here but we've talked a lot about in the past which is that the idea of moderate centrist it is a little bit off in the sense that. Moderates. Are not usually somebody who is actually right in the center on every issue it's more somebody who has idiosyncratic views and if you line them all -- and happened to gather. Then you get something that blocks more moderate than a left ideologue or right ideologue and that a lot of those kinds of voters. Would like score at relatively progressive economic things and relatively conservative on social things and so there are certain aspects here in which like bull. Arguments may be some correct in that light. Raising the minimum wage to fifteen dollars is overwhelmingly popular as was even a wealth tax. Whereas some of that like cultural things arguments may not be artists popular. All right we're gonna spend more time looking at the state the two parties down the line. But before we wrap up we should mention today's development in corona virus vaccine news. So the pandemic is going to remain the biggest challenge for president elect Joseph Biden. Monday morning fires are released a statement saying that if the vaccine showed promising results but the data is still very currently an only represent a small slice of the trial's participants. Idols that your that we have a podcast fully dedicated to the rotavirus pandemic it's called podcast nineteen which people should check out and subscribed to you. But I. Because this is going to use to play a big role in American politics power forward and a big Ronald wives as I went and C news watching news reports Dylan are. Own homes and not in a studio next to each other. But I. Knee I know that you've been tracking a lot so I wanna give you the opportunity to weigh in him on how you see this shaping the country's experience with rotavirus add. Eventually act and of course also. Our political experience with the core parts. Gallic I will defer it. Upon testing team into others things you read at 538 in other places. It's clearly a big deal right I think there are difference looking about whether like. This is like richter magnitude. Ten I guess ten is when we get off the earthquake scale right. He knows it was is a ten at a ten absolute. Wonderful miraculous news percent to six out of ten pointing in the right direction will be cautious right and interest in the show we usually urge more. Caution about things. But the reasons to think it's really good news are number one. If it is 90% effective. That's just kind of a higher ceiling than a lot of people thought a lot of people thought with the first vaccines we would get. You know anything about 50% like it approved but you know again with all the cal getting its science by press release. The sample sizes and enormous yet right you know 90% since the higher ceiling than I think people were hoping for. Number two I think its most important is that this. Technology. MR NA that fighters using. Is also being used by. Other platforms and like the protein it's targeting is the same as the Perkins being targeted by other platforms right in the fight here vaccine. Is kinda going to be hard distributor pars really cold storage requires. Two doses right. But in others like. Madeira vaccine that's very similar frankly that requires has fewer storage issues mostly going to be different manufacturers there RD. Creating doses of Pfizer and Madeira so what that means is that you may com get more vaccines. Floral in the hands of more people sooner. What's that mean. It does not mean this winter I mean I think. This winter is likely to be very difficult and cold climates. You might get a few emergency use authorization. They suspect seems to neglect after workers needed to be teachers or something like that but like you know we sought to come up with the distribution plan. But I think it is like. Pretty bullish news for like what things will look like by this time. Next year by the second half of next you're certainly right now this is good news people should be happy but like you know understand that like. It's typical in these vaccines distributed I think is fixing to say is like. 20/20 one is going to be a year of recovery. That doesn't mean that things are gonna be. Recovered on January 1 January 1 Communist suck sells for lots of reasons. Sort of clarify here for political purposes this is still very much going to be the urgent challenge that. A president Joseph Biden will deal wears is his first term. I think there are political implications right and the implication is that. Joseph Biden as can be most likely. Presiding over a year in which there is increasing. Optimism. And improve outcomes of it pandemic in the economy which of course are tied together over the course of the year right. He might have a tail wind that's very different men for example Barack Obama we're actually the worst job loss from the financial crisis actually occurred right minister was beginning right so that is like. That is for two it is. For Joseph Biden that 20/20 one is probably going to be years people feel like we're getting over this things are proving. Probably not when he takes office right there by the spring what can be like a literal proverbial thawing out. So I think you know ordinaries is to think that light. Biden might be. Fairly popular in his first year in this context for a couple of mean I mean 52%. The set of 43% for the near arrange right you know there's a little bit of luck involved when you become president and project by the timing may be decently lucky. Important Biden got a statement today about this and he said today's news. And he said for the foreseeable future a mass remains of more potent weapon against the virus in the vaccine. Today's news is not changed his current reality. Americans love to rely on masking distancing. Contact tracing hand washing and other measures to keep themselves safe. Well into next year today's news is great news that doesn't change that fact. Yeah and I think especially is as Thanksgiving approaches and people are trying to make a lot of hard decisions it's probably good. The good reminder of of what actually worked. Are well let's leave things there. Our first post election results pod cast. Of many to calm so things to ever run again once again who's stuck with us there and listen throughout. Those five long days and whatever you know the five years that actually we've been doing this pod cast we look to. We will sports and many more podcasts to calm wow lol yeah. Many many more are at fake snake Claire and pared its. My name is due injury Tony chow is in the virtual control room Claire editor Curtis is an audio editing. You can get in touch by emailing us at pod cast at 530 dot com annals of course treated us with any questions or comments. If your fan of the show Vivus or reading or reviewed in the apple podcasts to work. Or tell someone about us thanks for listening and rules.

