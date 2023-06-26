What's with RFK Jr.'s double-digit polling? | FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast

The crew discusses Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s presidential run, the current state of the Republican primary race, affirmative action and more.

June 26, 2023

