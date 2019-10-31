Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for SigDigs: Oct. 31, 2019
I oh. And yeah. A I'm. The. You. Are.
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"1:43","description":"You’re reading Significant Digits, a daily digest of the numbers tucked inside the news.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/fivethirtyeight","id":"66652609","title":"SigDigs: Oct. 31, 2019","url":"/fivethirtyeight/video/sigdigs-oct-31-2019-66652609"}