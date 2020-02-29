South Carolina Biden supporter wants him to stop talking about Obama

A Joe Biden supporter at the National Action Network’s Ministers’ Breakfast in North Charleston, South Carolina, discusses what she likes — and dislikes — about Biden’s campaign.
4:16 | 02/29/20

South Carolina Biden supporter wants him to stop talking about Obama

