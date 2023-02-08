The State Of The Union was a preview of Biden's likely reelection campaign

The FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast crew discusses the arguments President Joe Biden laid out in his State of the Union speech and where he stands with American voters two years into his term.

February 8, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live