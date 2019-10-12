Transcript for How the televised hearings have moved public opinion on impeachment

Did the first week of impeachment hearings change anyone's mind. Surprisingly. That. But that doesn't mean the president is more likely to be removed from office. It I've 38 partnered with access to conduct a poll using their knowledge or. Essentially we're following the same group of people. Throughout congress' inquiry to see how their views on impeachment change we first talked to them as the public hearings were getting under way. And I'll put a link to those results down the left out. But here's what we learned when we checked in with them after those first. High of public hearings last time we checked in with our panel of 56%. Believed that trump. Which held military aid to pressure Ukraine to investigate the idea. This time 63%. Believed that allegation. That shift suggests that congressional Democrats were persuasive. And making their case for a quid pro quell. But there hasn't been as much movement in what people believe it happened at the consequence 57% of our panel thought can't committed an impeachable offense. Essentially the same as last time we check to end a 12% of respondents up front committed an impeachable offense but didn't think he should be impeached and removed. And the majority of those people where Democrats. So congressional Democrats might gain some more pro impeachment support. If they court those members of their party. And what about the dean punk the idea that Ukraine and not rush not interfered in the 2016 election. There's no evidence to support that claim but it was a major Republican defense in the hearings. Regardless it doesn't seem to be landing only 30% of our panel believed that allegation. In fact Republicans and Democrats both helped roughly the same theory Fox News viewers however were more lately to believe that Ukraine interfered in our election and people who got their news elsewhere. Overall the hearing seemed to intensify what voters already thought about impeachment. After the hearing most respondents just felt more strongly about the opinions they already had on whether committed an impeachable of facts. But this inquiry isn't over and we'll be following our panelists to see what if anything can make them change their minds.

