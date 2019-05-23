Transcript for Who's a tougher matchup for the Warriors?

Those they wars are back in the NBA finals and amnesty that's not really much of a surprise there the perennial favorites and they didn't need Kevin Durant this evening overmatched Portland trailblazers. And should take it to the NBA finals for the fifth. Consecutive season. Their opponent coming out of east is still very much up in the year especially after quietly in the Toronto Raptors tied up their series against honest that it Cobo. And the Milwaukee Bucks it who games apiece. With the raptors win on Tuesday night that it. Anybody series we wondered which you could potentially the words a tougher match up in the NBA finals. If you wondered about the slight edge over the raptors they could look to their overall record of two games better than the raptors during the season or a slightly better point differential but it's crazy clothes so then we like to move on and look at head to head record. This is an area that might favors from Rondo Milwaukee split its games against the worst during the season but Toronto won both of those games but it should be said that Kevin curry was not present for one of those weapons and from the other perspective Toronto didn't have their current starting center mark assault because the trade deadline hadn't happened yet for either. A different but maybe just as interesting way to get things as the look at the worst season results. And try to find games in which they struggle and many commonalities between the opponent that did give trouble to the extent anyone actually did. When you look at things that way you patterns emerge one is that the worst of the worst against heavy three point. Think of the Houston Rockets or we hardly doubt the map. And they also worse against really top defensive team with you know no doubt. So when he compared it to the conference finalist and ghost regards Milwaukee. That I accept the word on how. They topped the second most read her game of your work as Toronto only took eleven. And they also have the league's most efficient treatments during these boards Rondo would be spent most of that's what's he would give the war here's the most trouble in the finals but let's talk about which team is likely to wind east here and now. And of course the 538 models we give the Milwaukee Bucks 855%. Chance of winning. Mainly on the street that still retaining home court advantage over the rest of the series for now. But no matter who moved on and face the words it'll be its distinct change of hates compared with the previous work finals appearances for Golden State. Where they face a LeBron James led team each time. Now we'll takeaway or Yana who stepped up at the base of the east to take on the mighty warriors we don't know that yet but whatever happens. Just follow along at 530 stock conference predictions previews and everything else as we look forward to be.

