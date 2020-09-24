-
Now Playing: Think The Electoral College Is Unfair to Democrats? Try The Senate. | FiveThirtyEight
-
Now Playing: Emergency Podcast: The SCOTUS vacancy | FiveThirtyEight
-
Now Playing: Sen. Manchin will vote ‘no’ on SCOTUS nominee: ‘You've got to stand for something’
-
Now Playing: Trump claims White House can overrule FDA’s new guidelines
-
Now Playing: Trump declines to commit to peaceful transfer of power after 2020 election
-
Now Playing: Trump Won't Commit To Peaceful Transfer Of Power | FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast
-
Now Playing: 4 Senate races to watch as GOP rushes to fill Justice Ginsburg’s seat
-
Now Playing: Who is Judge Amy Coney Barrett?
-
Now Playing: Missouri governor tests positive for COVID-19
-
Now Playing: VP Pence discusses 200,000 COVID-19 death milestone, Supreme Court and race relations
-
Now Playing: Vice President Pence defends massive campaign rallies: 'We're in an election year'
-
Now Playing: Hundreds gather to remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 1st woman to lie in repose
-
Now Playing: Cindy McCain formally endorses Joe Biden
-
Now Playing: Top US health experts testify on Capitol Hill
-
Now Playing: Michigan governor encourages Biden-Harris to prioritize her state
-
Now Playing: Desus and Mero share a message with undecided voters
-
Now Playing: Mark Kelly Doesn't Support 'defund the police' movement, says reform is 'necessary'
-
Now Playing: Mark Kelly calls Cindy McCain's Biden endorsement ‘significant’
-
Now Playing: Ceremony held at the US Supreme Court for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg