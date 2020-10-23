What to watch for during the final presidential debate | FiveThirtyEight

More
Can Donald Trump make up lost ground during the last presidential debate?
8:07 | 10/23/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for What to watch for during the final presidential debate | FiveThirtyEight

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"8:07","description":"Can Donald Trump make up lost ground during the last presidential debate?","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/fivethirtyeight","id":"73774092","title":"What to watch for during the final presidential debate | FiveThirtyEight","url":"/fivethirtyeight/video/watch-final-presidential-debate-fivethirtyeight-73774092"}