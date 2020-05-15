Transcript for What’s the best state in the US? | FiveThirtyEight Debate Club

Yeah. Well welcome to the very earth back their need to be. Since we're all working remotely we thought what better way different have to and by dividing us further our. Here's how this'll work. With a little less structured than your regular high school debate. Each episode author at a topic. Arguably have them leave very important but what I 38 north all of us that there is something that. And they each of you will get 45 seconds. After everyone has made their case we'll take time for a free for all feeling rebuttal arguments action. And then at the annual vote to seat and has changed their minds. Although the very likely with this group and if you'll change your minds obviously. Our birth debate topic if the truth by thirty classic oddly familiar with it. I'm here Eekhout. If you had everything one stage for the rest of their life and never leave what state would it be. Obviously Alaska's about it they with moderator healing your first that make your case you 45 seconds when happier. Are so. Without question the destiny in the country regardless of the parameters ran out of their for the rest of my life or whether I've just choosing to live that regularly is New York State. I think the first most important thing is. Is the culture might. There's a pride Ian. New York. That only comes with leaving in the best state in the country were Smart toth as a governor likes to point out were also loving. On and so you know just the act. Atmosphere is a really really great want to start off but that's setting aside the fact that we are deep cultural financial and media capital of the world. Right that's indisputable whether or not you think it's the Basque state event we basically rule when it comes to use some of the key aspects of everyday. In New York City alone you can experience basically every culture there are 600 different languages spoken but let's just New York's. Upstate and Alter how the Adirondack Mountains the hunt valley and the Finger Lakes Niagara Falls the beaches on Long Island and I could go on forever. She arts and. Ten think you for your case Galen RA now Maggie you're and I start whenever you're adding. So you know how well when you're kid and Summers seemed to last for Anther and we the most magical wonderful thing that you could possibly imagine. All my Summers are like that and have been for the last. Sixteen years because I live in Minnesota. Minnesota's the best state in the nation are every summer all year long I'd. Every summer also remind everybody in the city of Minneapolis starts taking off around 2 or 3 o'clock in the afternoon the park still updates festivals every weekend. Everybody has like plans and it happens and things we don't do. We have a nice danger time period where you can Donald Trump around in deep snow and have January introvert time. I had decent state health care we have excellent schools we have the legacy of Paul Wellstone we have not all sorts. I would definitely the best state Eric I have best Don stake here in the nation's RA it then things Maggie Nate you're an act. Terror and every. I mean this is an. Pretty obvious answer and it's the correct answer human element a witness statement. On behalf of the wouldn't say progress your life. You want to live in California. The Sunnis. Each. Mountain California. Legal poker games and the danger legal right at food is pretty good right. Lawson jobs. Taxes which not. Thousands dentists are deep problem right on. But it does it hurt. Six. I thought notion. Of reform you're now because I know what all. Those each. Sign mr. approaches you in New York. We are now headed somewhere like which orbits the art. Of the California. Breakage. OK so I would start by questioning that's prominence because the best it does not necessarily need a state that you have to live in for the rest of your life and can't believe so like I'm here it's a new rules that does not let him rule by Covert I would she is no life literally. If I could answer that statement read this. Ally somebody who doesn't appreciate it stay I couldn't escape the rest of my life I would obviously choose my home state of Massachusetts because I'm comfortable in my home is here and we hear all restaurants anchored here I don't necessarily think in the past and I think for a record the past eight yen as the wonderful state of Vermont as Alexis de Tocqueville sat. Democracy and purest form. Is the town government reform and Vermont still passed town meetings every spring. In addition the three major food groups in four different groups actually are all present and Vermont. That's cheese maple syrup apple cider and of course. It yeah not saharan that I didn't make the argument from mining house to be a bigger raised argument. They gear and Leon. Beer beer from saw. Vermont I believe has the most microbreweries per capita in the United States the per capita of course is doing out there. Aren't as good as any other Wisconsin has a Muslim martyrs per capita there. Microbreweries. Point 95 correlated with what people. I like hookers. But more good. Written every different but we can hand out your perfect one states in which they did you benefit. Cassidy that state that I can't wait for the rest of my life it's going to be Massachusetts but I just don't believe like I think masters is the great state it's at the top five state bats but you know it's I don't think that's the best measure of Basque state you know me to the next debate cup can be about planners of the first debate club. I let. Two of these arguments are basically like about how terrible the states aren't I guess we'll settle for them that we have to. Yeah I mean it's not like really the present your Minnesota because racist and that knee have done a lot of work to terrorist states out. Odds and personal. You're being homeless situation not eat or that he or you. Yeah yeah. Lessening America's dirty people new Yorker rated I would take Minnesota over new York and needs and the only when the streets smell like he start off. My favorite time here and I know he's strong well. But we recognize what you here's a deal here's the deal. Are going back 'cause from July to June. And. Internet a X high energy. Diverse. Exciting place like New York City sometimes you just have to (%expletive) in the street right. If I had endless amounts of time to go white melt tauzin said in a park or just light. Drink myself into oblivion during a Minnesota winter I wouldn't be peeing in the street but I it is you gotta go to the theater. I gotta go to work I gotta go. Gotta produce regional I would live might appear ready to swear to god. Rumor grove English and Angola each. Statue of liberty apple. But the most important the most important. Argument in favor of New York it but it does not stop at New York City. New York State has all of the things that you mentioned about Minnesota we just also have New York City. Not New York's. And I saw it for you about that we don't. It does not have policy and things that California has tied with me now California has the diversity of the New York how. Geographic diversity and distance nude demographic diversity. Yeah don't like to coastal elite I'm going to California company or equipment artists like. Barrow. Food is important. Okay Minnesota. No I don't know sir sir let me let me taste it let me make a case where are we. Accept. Refugees in the entire country. Is fantastic we got among the we have got all sorts. Central and south American cuisine is we have got the largest Ethiopian population outside of Ethiopia. Are local. So why are in Minnesota is admirable way percent to refugees right or Robertson people. Like. Like one Borough New York City. As board to. Minnesota and a Roberts there but like I haven't actually. For some Massachusetts where like. Let me take your stupid uses a tag. I don't really I would consider any Nazi news neo Massachusetts to be about. Now review I can say is easy to tiger actually actively apply act. It was announced I grant you that Massachusetts does not have the scene that New York California does but it certainly until I was elated illiteracy. I short term it had entered Massachusetts is one of them works statement. Palin okay. Or I think it's terrible it's like as expensive as New York City agree none of the excitement none of the artist actually and none of the colts are. That Massachusetts outside of its lost and doesn't have any of the geographic beauty of upstate New York or Minnesota it's really really sit out at all run down areas with light. You know all kinds of like problems that we don't need to get in on this did debate happens. Cape which is like fine but also Long Island is better anywhere it. It's like the polar oh yeah. And the rest of those are fluttering of the state. Ronald. Briggs getting applause and then. We have to consider what. Okay. Yeah and Sydney. Brings down average. A little bit. In New York I'd now on Allen does not its current else I Jerry Wexler the top. I want you be happy Albany I want to ten bus. And bus attacks. V. Midsize your team. Said. Right the way it's laid out yes exactly like just. What it's like coconut. Like Richard Nathaniel. Awesome way. Boston it's more sense like whoever is like. Most Americans is Erickson they are so right. It's very little more here. Small beauty like that you go to her like. She called right. Or Humber. When it's cold Bruener. It's good for being Reuters. I'll take the European part of that out of combat company and they and I think about the case pretty good here states. Adds all sorts of world class entertainment and restaurants and things like that but it's smaller it's more manageable. You can get to know a city like Boston way that you could never get to know New York City if you lived there for 300 years. And then blast is also passed like this has the Berkshire's if you want mountains they passed Cape Cod and you want beach is advocates that's got a lot of diversity here we also have great schools and health care ninety. So I asked Jesus that's all the buttons and it's not even about it. An actor her bottom of the past eight according eatery just. Has any when change their minds. Bratton is amazing arguments think absolutely not. I'm not some kind of thing you know I mean you market but is there a single thing. You can get it message that you can't. That would RX. You get deadlocks taking comic enough and tough right now I I concur that if used and in. It's a personal verses like objective thing right I mean if I because I am from Masterson family's here I'm comfortable here about plan which Houston Oakland and pastures of I couldn't leave no mistake if I were a visitor from Mars and being given a menu of states that I had to pick one and state which is coupling we are seeking to sell them. Personally. And we'll go to war. I. We have a great divide. To call off center but it called end. I can't answer I think fact that all of you think your answers crackberry. Their need you you know and changed minds. Act and sat rowboat thank you offered joining us for this episode of the fact that he could be. Viewers featured that I YouTube and Twitter which can think the best argument today and then that seat that he. And then if you think possible debate topics you'd like us are you comfortable. He I think both of them.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.