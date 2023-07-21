What’s the deal with long-shot presidential candidates? | FiveThirtyEight

Senior Elections Analyst Nathaniel Rakich speaks to a number of candidates running for president who have very little chance of winning.

July 21, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live