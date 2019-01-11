Transcript for Who’s better, Luka or Trae?

Hello Chris and I are here to tackle some of the most pressing debates in the NBA going into the 28 when he season and we thought we'd. Talk about couple rookies from last season and talking of course about Don chase and trachea. Here 538 we are rolling out new metric called record stands for the robust algorithm using player tracking and on our ratings but before we get to who rafter thinks is the best player on the trying to convince you Chris. That. Radeon. Is actually the better player than Lou could not yet. I should say full disclosure I'm from Atlanta the work for the hawks a biased in and you think about it that I worth the fifth. So you know I did some digging at first I I was counting your camp I was like there's no way I'm and be able to make this argument. In favor tray gotten but then. I looked at the numbers so I'll admit straight up on the wrong foot early last season Lugo wowed everybody out of the gate with his performance. We're here voters feel like they just latched on to that and they made up their mind in November. Who they organized shoes and it didn't matter what happened afterward but. If you look at the second half of the season so from the all star break on line. Straight young scored at a slightly better rate per 100 possessions he shot much more accurately from three point. He had the better assist rate better turnover rate and is plus minus is where the hawks were better with him on the court. Then off to by the end of the season. The comparison between the two looked a lot closer than it was at first and I think if you flip the order around and had people make up their mind in November the other way. I think it would have been a lot closer for repeating your what do you think Chris. If you could just means the work if it does move stuff here moved them there you can change the course of history. He. Not and that has. I I will give you that that I think if you flip them around people about differently but the truth is. There was such a big gap between the two of them with the way Luke with play early which by early on that I think that their deserved it happened that perception. You look at the main numbers things we think about trees being better as far as that the humane. The main reason Lucas hit reason a better percentage than he did. Luka installment. As a matter of fact we're the if you look at real plus my head is permanent that the standpoint. Trait with 500 work. Out of 514. Players he was dead last in the league defensively and so to me out of even think there's much of argument to be had there because you know entry is playing really well offensively. He's old Adam V there's no way if they were back in mind well I'm glad you brought up real plus I'm because one of the reasons he created raptors. So we'll need to use. So I will you're wrong. Okay well that raptor coming here. Editors interpretive dancing me if I'm comfortable with Dave Baker if it had. When you all the winners are between Lou Dobbs this entry. The okay eight explain this corrects plus minus for Luka was 2.2. The plus minus for young was a minus two point one. In terms of wins above replacement Google is worth five point nine whereas Trey with work. Zero point eight really wasn't close it and on this morning. I think raptor just might have touched me. I don't quiet but what that means that it I think this is frequently and thigh and one thagard raptors. You yeah.

