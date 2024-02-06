The co-hosts share their favorite Valentine's Day gifts under $50

Enter for your chance to win their picks for your loved ones!

With Valentine's Day only a week away, now is the time to find the perfect affordable gift to show your loved one you care! "The View" co-hosts are sharing their picks for the best Valentine's Day gifts under $50 this season. Read on for more and to enter for your chance to win five of the co-hosts' picks!



Five lucky winners will win select prizes from our co-hosts' favorite brands! Enter for your chance to win by tonight at midnight ET.





Alyssa's Picks:



LOVO Chocolate

For your vegan and dairy-free Valentines, try out LOVO Chocolates! LOVO launched the first-ever line of vegan milk chocolate bars this year, made entirely with plant milks, including almond, coconut, hazelnut and oat milks. They are available in packs of four, but if you can't decide on just one flavor, try their variety pack!

$19.95/4-pack; lovochocolate.com



Personalized Boxers

Get spicy or silly with a pair of personalized boxers! Their conversation heart boxers can be personalized with three messages, or you can make a pair with custom photos. The boxers are on sale through Valentine's Day – so act fast!

$14.99+; personalizationmall.com





Sunny's Picks:



Maison by Tai

Maison means "home" in French and their founder Tai Eisley has curated a gorgeous collection of housewares at unbeatable prices. On Feb. 6, the brand is launching their "In For The Night" experience – perfect for Valentine's Day – including wood and gold popcorn bowls, marble serving trays, popcorn makers and more!

$15+; maisonbytai.com

Eat Your Flowers' Flower-Pressed Shortbread Cookies

Eat Your Flowers specializes in edible flower-pressed cookies and infused baked goods. Unique in look and flavor, this female-owned business emphasizes sustainability and environmental responsibility in their operations, and uses only natural ingredients. Gift your flowers in a whole new way this Valentine's Day!

$49.99/dozen (through 2/14/24); eatyourflowers.com





Joy's Picks:



NEST New York Fragrances

NEST New York is a luxury brand that offers a wide range of natural home scents and fragrances. From high-quality candles, wall & reed diffusers, Nest New York has become a leading brand in home fragrances.

$38+; nestnewyork.com



Photo Pillows

All About Vibe creates fun one-of-a-kind photo pillows. After uploading any picture, they show you a pillow mockup within 5 seconds! Transform your favorite people or moments into lovable, huggable, lifelike pillows.

$40+; allaboutvibe.com





Sara's Picks:



Breakable Chocolates and Cookies

With Cheryl’s Cookies you can break chocolates, not hearts, this Valentine's Day. Using the small mallet included, your special someone will have a blast breaking open four chocolate hearts to reveal the candies inside. This sweet gift also includes an array of delicious snack- and full-size buttercream-frosted cookies.

$49.99; cheryls.com



Conversation Heart Soaps

Indulge in the sweetest gesture of love with Conversation Heart Soaps! Each soap is delicately stamped with heartfelt sayings like 'I Love You,' 'Too Sweet,' and 'Cutie Pie,' making them the perfect gift for your Valentine. Handcrafted with care and adorned with sweet messages, these adorable vegan and eco-friendly soaps are sure to make your loved ones feel extra special. Infused with delightful scents, they add an irresistible touch of love to your gift.$12-15; plunksoap.com





Whoopi's Picks:

Fabbri Fruit in Syrup

Fabbri creates unbelievable fruits in syrup that are outstanding on top of ice cream, gelato, sherbet, cake and just about everything else. Choose from sumptuous flavors like strawberries, ginger and Amarena cherries. The same recipe has been handed down from generation to generation by the Fabbri family since it was created in 1915 by Grandma Rachele. Use the code: MYVALENTINE to receive a 20% discount.

$14.99-$26.99; shopfabriusa.com





Funko Pop! Yourself

Funko now offers the opportunity to create online custom collectibles and order them right to your door. Stand among your favorite heroes, characters, and celebrities as a custom Funko Pop! You’ll be able to choose your body type, hairstyles, glasses, facial hair, hats, clothing, and accessories. And you can add a companion (such as a pet) for $4.

$30; funko.com