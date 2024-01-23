Jamie Oliver's 5-ingredient 'chocolate dreams'

He continues his mission to show how anyone can cook with five ingredients.

British chef Jamie Oliver poses for a photo before an exclusive brunch at Jamie's Italian onboard Royal Caribbean's Ovation of the Seas on Nov. 10, 2023 in Sydney.

Super-chef Jamie Oliver continues his mission to show the world how anyone can make delicious, wholesome meals with his latest cookbook: "5 Ingredients Mediterranean: Simple Incredible Food." He prepares his version of a chocolate soufflé named after his wife–Jools' Chocolate Dreams–for our co-hosts.

"Chocolate and coffee are celebrated all around the Med and they’re also my wife’s two favorite indulgent pleasures, so why wouldn’t I create possibly one of the most decadent desserts on earth?" Oliver says.



Jools' Chocolate Dreams

Total: 40 minutes, plus cooling. Serves 6.



Ingredients:

5 oz dark chocolate (70%)

4 1/2 oz unsalted butter

3 tablespoons good espresso

2 large eggs

3/4 cup superfine sugar



Preheat the oven to 250°F. Snap the chocolate into a heatproof bowl, add the butter, espresso and a good pinch of sea salt, and place over a pan of gently simmering water to melt very slowly until smooth, stirring regularly. Meanwhile, whisk the eggs and sugar together until pale and doubled in size, then carefully fold in the melted chocolate mixture.



Boil the kettle. Divide the mixture between 6 coffee cups or ramekins and put them into a roasting pan. Place the pan in the oven, then carefully pour in enough boiling kettle water to come halfway up the side of the cups. Bake for exactly 20 minutes, then carefully remove from the oven and leave to cool in the water for 2 hours. To serve, shave over some extra chocolate, or add fresh fruit like cherries, blood oranges or wild strawberries, with a dollop of yogurt or crème fraÎche.

