15 -year-old Russian skater fails drug test

“The View” reacts to U.S. Olympian Sha’Carri Richardson, who was banned for testing positive for marijuana, calling it a racist double standard to allow the Russian skater back on the ice to compete.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live