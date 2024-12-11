'The View' reveals the season's hottest toys

Toy expert Elizabeth Werner shares the toys kids are loving this year.

December 11, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live