Adjusting to life amid coronavirus

More
With the CDC currently limiting gatherings to 50 people or less, and schools, bars and restaurants closing around the country, “The View” co-hosts weigh in on how the public is responding to the pandemic.
6:30 | 03/16/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Adjusting to life amid coronavirus

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"6:30","description":"With the CDC currently limiting gatherings to 50 people or less, and schools, bars and restaurants closing around the country, “The View” co-hosts weigh in on how the public is responding to the pandemic.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/theview","id":"69624732","title":"Adjusting to life amid coronavirus","url":"/theview/video/adjusting-life-amid-coronavirus-69624732"}