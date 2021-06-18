'Aladdin,' 'The Lion King,' 'Frozen' celebrate Broadway's return

The Disney on Broadway musicals surprised &quot;The View&quot; with a medley of &quot;A Whole New World,&quot; &quot;Can You Feel The Love Tonight,&quot; and &quot;Let It Go&quot; to commemorate the shows returning to the stage.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live