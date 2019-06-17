Transcript for Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says it's 'too early to endorse' presidential candidate

Yesterday. Congresswoman Alexandria passive Cortez was on this week to talk about elections lights when he if she was asked if she found a candidate yet take a look. Are you endorse. I lack any did not help. And it's possible that happen Allen Torre says later on perhaps said well you know I I do not see myself endorsing any time soon we haven't even had our first debates yet I'm very. Interested in seeing how things play out. Since they still support whichever candidate ends up getting the nomination. Isn't going to matter to people you think or endorsement. But he thank. I think she's very powerful allies is a huge following in the progressive last she and her appearance on the Sunday show was a percent she did appearance on our news Sunday shell and that an avid self made news everything she doesn't tweets makes economy is. Right now she seems to be fighting it out between YNN Sanders and I do think ultimately in a democratic primary it's getting up progressive base he's gonna have a huge impact. It was she wants a transformational. Presidential candidate we would love that I say. Get somebody in Malkin who did not a OC but W I am okay. Nash half win and then we can worry about being transformational afterwards first win the White House and I hope that she's behind. Everybody who's running tape the troops on whoever wins. What you know. It's funny you know she's been a congresswoman for six months. She's 29 I feel like she's been used at this as his boogie man of the right and she's been painted as this. Leftist so far asked oh my gosh AOC but there when you listen to her. What she is asking for and for her agenda and what she told Jonathan Karl during this week she said I'm interested in this agenda a right to help care. A fifteen dollar minimum wage access to college for all and a foreign policy that's focused on peace building and stability. Well sex and I'm me and takes you through stayed at Nancy. Pelosi in this interview as well about impeachment hearings so well still ahead protege I am just that I the frustrations quite real does real enemy is a desire to make sure rolling the president account holding his present count is holding all of the government took out as you know it's a plus is not an impeachment she's not yet front shade. Act an act excuse me Joseph Biden to lower. Christina was invited but she's also turns eight at hand and the idea I don't think she's a boogie man but I do think she is the figure at. For the far far far progressive collapse which had a very strong. And I'm adamant face and that and that will pat matter in the primary won't matter so much and nothing.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.