Transcript for Army officer on Ukraine call testifies

So this morning, decorated combat veteran lieutenant colonel Alexander vindman is testifying that he raised concerns several times including after he listened in on the call where you-know-who allegedly withheld aid until the Ukraine president agreed to investigate the Bidens, and vindman says he's a patriot who's doing this out of a sense of duty, but his loyalty was called into question on the Laura Ingraham show last night. Take a look. Here we have a U.S. National security official who is advising Ukraine while working inside the white house apparently against the president's interests, and usually they spoke in English. Isn't that kind of an interesting angle on this story? I find that astounding and some people might call that espionage. So former Republican congressman SHAWN Duffy also questioned vindman's interests since he was born in the Ukraine. Ooh. Will this attempt to damage his credibility work? Well, I'm reading about the guy. His grandmother and his father and he came to this country when he was three years old. His mother died. They were jewish, so that means that they were escaping some oppression, I'm assuming. And then he came here and he became a Harvard educated Ukraine expert. He's won the purple heart during the Iraq war. Really? They don't question trump's loyalty who totally doesn't believe anything the CIA tells him or the FBI, but this guy who has a purple heart is questioned over, you know, president bone spurs, you know? It's like, really, Laura? Come on. And what about the part where they're talking in Ukraine. That's their original language. If you want to get things straight, I would think, if you're having a conversation with someone, you would talk in the language that you're most familiar with. Now I'm questioning my whole upbringing because my dad speaks fluent mandarin. He might have been a spy my whole life and I had no clue. Possible. I think there's nothing more unpatriotic than accusing an American citizen and a veteran and someone currently serving our country and frankly being the adult in the room and good for him for testifying today, accusing them of being a spy for the country. It's clear to me if that's the only defense they have they're in serious trouble here. Look, I'm sort of over this because I have complained from the beginning that I see a problem with this call. I don't understand why there aren't more Republicans speaking out about this frankly, but if they aren't alarmed after hearing the call and after bill Taylor testified who is also a veteran and expressed concerns, I'm not sure hearing from him today, as serious as it is, is going to change the needle on this for people like Mitch Mcconnell. I don't know what it's going to take. It does seem to be very unamerican to question and attack someone because of their birth place. This is supposed to be the country where you embrace people from other places, right? That's the very fabric of this country. If you're going to attack him, are you going to attack Kissinger who was born in Germany, congressman meadows who was born in France. Or Barack Obama. Or Barack Obama. Who was born in Hawaii which is part of the U.S. FYI. My dad was born in Panama. Yeah. But I think that the point, when you have these national security professionals who can communicate with foreign officials in their native language is to have them communicate in their native language. So to attack him on that basis, again, is very unamerican, but he's the first white house official who was actually on the call to testify. So I think it really dismantles this white house administration's hearsay argument because that's what we were hearing before, it's all here say, it's all hearsay. It's not hearsay anymore. I agree with what you said and any veteran, especially somebody with a purple heart deserves our respect. I think I made that very clear yesterday. Where everyone is losing me is there's a trend in politics where people are criticizing veterans. We saw it with Tulsi gabbard last week with Hillary Clinton saying she was a Russian asset. This is like mccarthyism. If you have a problem with what Laura Ingraham did -- She didn't -- Excuse me, I'm not done. You should have a problem because you're questioning people's loyalty to America who have fought and served. Tulsi gabbard enlisted after 9/11 and served for 12 months and is currently in the national Guard. Hillary Clinton is coming in questioning her loyalty to the United States. She's not questioning her loyalty. Yes, she is. She called her a Russian assault. I have the quote right here. And she's being groomed for a third party. She said I'm not making any predictions but I think they've got their eye, the Russians, on someone who is currently in the democratic primary and are grooming her to be the third party candidate. If you are a patriot who loves -- by the way, if Hillary Clinton believes that you should be doing an investigation into this because that is a very, very serious claim. Maybe they are. If you're questioning Tulsi gabbard and Mr. Vindman right now, I don't understand how we can question people who have sacrificed and served in war in the American dialogue. I didn't like when Lara Ingram did it last night where when Hillary Clinton did it to Tulsi

