Yesterday Robert Aaron long confessed to killing eight people in a shooting massacre in Atlanta, including six Asian women. He says he wanted to eliminate temptation that was fueling his sex addiction. In the wake of eight people killed and a fear in the Asian community, this is captain Jay baker's assessment of a mass murderer. Take a look. He was pretty much fed up, at the end of his rope. Yesterday was a really bad day for him and this is what he did. Yeah. All of this has put the rise in anti-asian violence hate crimes and systemic racism under the microscope as we keep trying to explain to people it's there. What are you seeing and hearing here, sunny? Well, it's clear to me that this is a hate crime. Very easy to charge here, Georgia's hate crime statute is barely a year old. It was enacted after ahmaud Aubrey's murder. This is textbook hate crime. It's about race and gender. If this 21-year-old white male targeted these Asian spas because of his alleged sex addiction, because he was addicted to sex with women, the basis of the hate crime would be gender, and also race. That is just textbook. I don't even understand why it wouldn't be charged as a hate crime. What's more important in terms of the coverage is what we just heard from that spokesperson from the police officer and that he is centering the alleged defendant. He's centering his actions, his bad day. I mean, when I have a bad day, I come home and have a glass of wine and watch "Bridgerton." I don't go out and murder women. For him to say he had a bad day and that's why he murdered all these women is despicable for a spokesperson, especially when you look at his background and you see he had these t-shirts that called the virus the China virus. We have to look at the bias that exists in the police departments and the country that we've seen for a long time. The other thing I want to say is we need to start centering the victims here, the bad day that the victims had and stop centering the criminals here. Last thing, whoopi, what was shocking to me is that he sort of started talking about the crime in terms of -- not in terms of race and not in terms of violence, but in terms of their actions. Why would this person drive past all the strip clubs? Why would this person do all of this and target this particular -- these particular establishments, these Asian spas, if race had nothing to do with it? That just doesn't make sense. I've never seen a law enforcement person establish criminal intent by what the criminal said. If that were the case I would have never been able to prosecute a drug crime. There's usually 500 pounds of marijuana found and they say that's for personal use. Come on. Meghan, what did you think of captain baker saying that long was just having a bad day? I thought it was the textbook definition of white privilege yesterday when I saw it. I was really angry. I think that -- I only really know how to speak in political jargon. This is bad and dangerous spin. I thought it was giving cover. Like a disenfranchised crazy white guy has a bad day and society has pushed him so much so he was pushed here and that's why he went on a shooting spree. I respect law enforcement. I respect authority. You know, I was not for defunding the police. When we see this attitude - towards law enforcement, it's because in times of crisis and tragedy we look to these people for leadership. When your answer is he had a bad day so he shot a bunch of Asian women, it was just so cavalier and heartless. We're seeing the largest spike in Asian hate crimes in the last year, especially in New York City. It's a crisis. It's an epidemic. It's been brought on -- the catalyst of the coronavirus and this medieval idea that plagues can be given responsibility to a segment of a minority. We saw it after 9/11 when muslims were blamed and there was a spike of Muslim hate crimes. I think we should be responsible in the media. I never see when tragedies like this happen ever given the same kind of leeway and runway that we're seeing this shooter getting. There's no tolerance for it. I think that police officer, sheriff, should be removed immediately. I don't have -- I don't think he's a responsible actor in this. I don't think he's someone that can be trusted in this case. I think that young man, no matter what -- we all have everyone faces things in life. This victimhood mentality that my only option because I have a sex addiction is to go out and rampage a bunch of people is insane and dangerous. Quite frankly I'm sick of men, young white men, being treated with a different brush in the media than any other group of people. Announcer: The hottest views in day time are happening right here. Tomorrow get ready for an og reunion when our original co-host Meredith Vieira stops by. It's all happening on the most watched number one day time talk show, "The view." 