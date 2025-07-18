Author Sarah Hoover opens up about postpartum struggles in new book

Sunny Hostin sits down with the author of "The Motherload: Episodes From The Brink Of Motherhood" to discuss her raw account of postpartum depression and marriage challenges after she gave birth.

July 18, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live