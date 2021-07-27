Transcript for Backlash of denying service to unvaccinated

As the delta variant spreads the unvaccinated. Could face no consequences. Other thing getting called. In California New York just imposed. Vaccine mandates or some public workers and many private businesses are round the country. Are requiring proof that you had a shot before you comment. Now some anti taxes are calling this discrimination. Marjorie Taylor Green tweed that it segregation. But I have to don't savient you know it's not segregation and the way that you're thinking about it because you're trying to tie it to something. That segregation was not we weren't trying to segregate we are segregated because my skin Collor. But this is segregating. Away from people who me carries us hopping back could kill you so I'm not show our. How to make people feel better about this splendid it. We are asking for people who haven't gotten their shots you know to be able and commenting though and if you have it not put everybody else at risk. What are your feelings about this July. First of all I hate to give her any attention but does Marjorie Taylor Green have the limos limited vocabulary of ever heard a congresswoman. She constantly. It is. How our big problem with wearing a mask or getting it totally safe vaccine with the Holocaust. And racism and slavery come on Marjorie step up. I mean really. So besides that. I just saw this morning that the CDC is now saying that even vaccinated people. Should be wearing masks indoors which I have been doing when I go to the supermarket at center. Now here's a thing about mandates we've given them. Lottery tickets we've given people incentives all of the plays football tickets cup crispy creams. In West Virginia they wanted to give them a gun and apparently that's the only shot that there is scared of is the vaccine not getting actually shot. So bribery didn't work. OK so the next step pestered the what we might look at as threats you're not going to be able to go into a restaurant and leisure vaccinated you're not going to be able to go into a music. You're not going to be able to go into with the at a in France. President Mac crime has already made this a mandate. And as of the past 24 hours one point three million people have signed up he didn't even put into effect he just said he's going to do it. And one point three million people have signed up. Just say it the idea that you are going to lose your so called freedom is scaring people by the went one more small thing. Why are they afraid of more important than my freedom to not get sex I don't understand that idea. That I'm taking away their freedom the basically taking my freedom away by not getting vaccinated. Can I get an amen on that. Amen Iron Man and Sarah and half you know. Does this shock you as a C. That people are taking. This trip to this level can like Monte Taylor agreed in now can you what's your opinion on. Well that she's taking on merit not surprising at all it sounds like she got to get to another museum can ever remember after comparing them masks to the Holocaust she went and visited on you CNN. Had some humanity inserted in education information so now she should go visit the national museum of African American history what slavery and segregation really looked like before you minimize the fact that we're asking for public safety and as you said will be. The difference. I don't have we don't have enough time on the show to school her on that history but the two think that jump out at. So Clinton changed their skin color is the way they were born and that was put upon and that was not a choice they could not change it. And and secondly nothing about being around someone with a different colored skin was a public health crisis this is. Actually a pandemic. But heard languages having consequences because right now at a 4435. Districts in this country she's in the lowest. Tanyon vaccination rates in her district I think it's add about 30%. And then I also want to mention it's it's anecdotal but of very important story there was a little boy why it didn't send indict her district last week five years old. Knoll preexisting health health conditions and he's gone now. So when she questions whether we should Wear this mask or worry about this vaccine she needs to think of the feast is in means that would do anything to have that choice again. GAAP and the people she supposedly is represented sunny should vaccine mandates and showing. Proof that you got the shot gain what traction in this country. I think so and I think we're going to be seeing that you're seeing the trend right now won't be a need Virginia actually issued a vaccine mandate for health care. Workers in Virginia. That's a first for a federal agency to mandate the vaccine and I think that's certainly an appropriate place to start because health care workers. Of course are going to be exposed so the virus they're going to be exposed to the to the doubts of Varian and they're dealing with a very ill people and what it may bring. You know the delta variant into hospitals. Into hospice in to home health. Care. You know situations that's very problematic the other thing that I thought was interesting is there is a restaurant. In Virginia. That says no vaccine cart no sitting inside and that I think is is is really interesting because it's requiring cut diners. To show their vaccine cart if they want to eat inside the restaurant the owners said no card no table inside president by its of people need to get vaccinated and we don't want coping in our restaurant. That's something I think it could. Basically gain a lot of traction because think about. You know what's happening in France's joint mentioned you have you can't travel. You can't eat inside of restaurants. They're all these liberties that people want to participate in without. Consequence and there has to be consequences I think in a situation like this right because the vaccinated folks are now we are being held hostage. To those that are choosing to be unvaccinated. It's not unusual to require vaccinations for school it's not. A you know unusual to be requiring vaccinations for travel. It is the norm and I don't know why this is any different. Sonny you have. I have a correction corrects Virginia Virginia means. Got Virginia means of veteran affairs not Virginia so it's it's it's in brick it's the the Virginia for veteran affairs are requiring that. The vaccine joy is you also have a correction. Why EMI I mean I was reading of the CDC said this morning but the truth of it did the exact truth of that is that. They are going to announce that people on areas with high or substantial Culver transmission should resume wearing masks inside even though you vaccinated. So if you're an area that's doesn't have behind numbers like I guess you can still if you vaccinated doubled axed. You can still going to us but in these high Kobe area as you have to Wear a mask indoors even if you that's. This is not this hit the top claim this is serious business people. People are dying woman. Cisco this is people's lives this is people's lives. And that as you said everybody's had the opportunity appears someone who can't get it done because you're. It doesn't work in your system or your doctors said you shouldn't do it understandable. Following a doctor but if you're just do and it. So you can only a damn. Won't do you any good if you end up killing somebody else. Come on people wake up if you can get the vaccination get it don't wait to be in the hospital sample I wish I had it. 'cause it'll be too late.

