Transcript for Bernie Sanders plans to stay in campaign ahead of debate

So welcome back. Bernie Sanders says he is still not ready to tap out of the presidential race, and he gave his rival, Joe Biden, a preview of some questions he plans to ask him at Sunday night's debate. Take a look. Joe, what are you going to do when the 500,000 people go bankrupt in our country because of medically-related debt? Joe, what are you going to do with the absurdity of the united States being the only major country on Earth where health care is not a human right? Joe, how are you going to respond to the scientists who tell us we have seven or eight years remaining to transform our energy system before irreparable harm takes place to this planet because of the ravages of climate change? So Bernie admitted that he may be losing the debate about his own electability. So the question really becomes, so what is he hoping for here? I think he's trying to bring Biden more to the left, you know, on these subjects, and he's saying to him, you know, start to focus on that now, and put that out there. He should be yelling at trump. He seems to be yelling at Biden a lot. Start yelling at trump a little bit because it's not an open and shut case that that nut case is going to lose. There's also no question about how would he handle it. That's the first question I was going to say. So, you know, here's what I would do if you became the president. What are you going to do, Joe? What are you going to do, Joe? Joe. I think Joe's answer to him should be what are you going to do to win over the African-American voters and women in the midwest and women who make over $50,000 a year? Is he asking that question? Those are all the questions that Bernie just flat lined with. My question to Bernie is, okay. You want to be the nominee. How are you going to beat trump with this giant swath of voters? His electoral base is kind of a red herring. The young voters that were supposed to come out, it was only 13%. It was abysmal. A large generation of millennials. African-American voters, we spent so much time talking about mayor Pete's problem with African-American voters we didn't talk about Bernie's. He has no foreseeable pathway, but he's going to continue to run until the end of time. I wouldn't be surprised if he takes this to the convention. Do you think he'll take it to the convention? I wouldn't put anything past Bernie and his supporters. He needs the Latino vote. He does, and Biden needs to address that point. I don't think so. I think we have a con Tay John pandemic and they're ready to lock this down and move on. I hope so. When does Sanders get out? Does he take it to the convention? Do you think he should get I do. I think everybody should coalesce behind Biden. At this point it makes sense because really if you look at the numbers, they appear to be close, but they're not. Biden has 864 delegates. Bernie has 710. Louisiana is coming up. I think Florida is coming up. So sunny. Sunny. It's impossible. Do you think -- do you think I should get out and call this so the thing becomes about beating trump? Yes, Bernie. Should I get out? Is that what best for the country? I think Joe Biden does have to answer some of those questions because there is this energy for Bernie with these younger voters and I would like to see -- It doesn't matter. They're not showing up at the They're not showing up, but I want them to show up. So many voters are staying at home. Bernie can make these points without staying in the race now. Yes, he can. He can still advise Biden and talk to Biden. He says he's his friend, and you don't have to be in the race at this point. Joy, I thought you loved me. You named your dog after me. I love you, but I don't think you can win. That's my problem with you. I never loved you. I don't feel it here. You have been talking a lot about the Bernie brothers and how toxic they have been, but he does have, you know, I think a base that is really energized and I would like to see some of that energy supporting the Democrat -- the democratic party, and how do you shift that toxicity to real energy, real voting energy. I would like Bernie to unleash them to the Democrat party. He should right now. Today. Some people thought his dealing was much higher, and he was given the amount of publicity, the followers. The politicians he's inspired with the squad, and he gets a ton of media attention and enthusiasm, and the dirty secret is they didn't come out like the media thought they would. I admit when I was young, I was lackadaisical and I thought I was going to live forever. Nothing is that important. I have to get a job. I have to worry about what's in front of me, and it becomes on the back burner that your vote is that important, and that is a tragic situation. The saddest part about it is the millennial generation is the largest possible voting generation, and to come out 13% in the primary is just abysmal, and the part I don't understand and I treated this, and I got 30,000 likes is that if you are a young person and you're this energized and this engaged and inspired and you're making tiktok videos and going out and supporting him, how much harder is it to go and vote? The ones doing all that are not the ones that didn't vote. I don't know. There should have been a lot more. All of it comes down to this. Are you happy with what's happening right now? If you are happy with the guy that you have right now, then stay home, but if you actually want something to shift and change, if you actually want movement, then you have to make a decision. Are you voting for the betterment of the country, or are you voting for just the guy? It's the same problem with the other side, you know? You have to make a decision.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.