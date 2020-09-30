Transcript for Bernie Sanders urges his supporters to vote for Biden in presidential election

Senator, I've got two questions for you. First, in 2016 some of your supporters did not ever quite warm up to Hillary Clinton. She lost several states by less than 15,000 votes. It could have made a difference in the election. So my question is now in 2020, what do you do? What do you tell Bernie loyalists in the next 33 days so that you can get them enthused and get them out there to vote for Joe Biden? What's your message to those Well, that's a good question, Ana, and what I would say is by the way, a far higher percentage of my supporters voted for the democratic candidate -- voted for Hillary Clinton than back in Hillary Clinton supporters voted in Obama. Now I can't dictate, but what I'm doing -- I'll tell you what I'm doing. We have now had 13 virtual rallies in states, battleground states all over the country. We have had a wonderful event with Latino voters. We had Julian Castro and leaders of the latino-american community coming together to urge people to come out to vote. In fact, just tonight we're going to have a national rally focusing on Texas which I think is in play. Polls have it very, very close. So what I hope people understand is that you may not have to agree with everything that Biden is saying. I don't agree with everything that Biden is saying, but this is, in fact, the most important election in the history of the United States. It is terribly important that we defeat trump, that we elect Biden and that we have the largest voter turnout in the history of the country, and I'm doing everything that I can -- not only are we have digital as I said, we had 13 of them. I will be hitting the road to Senator, you just mentioned the Latino vote. You did very well with the Latino vote in the early states, but here in Florida it's an entirely different world where I am, and the trump campaign -- trump is trying to sell this narrative -- we saw him do it last night at the debate saying that Joe Biden is a socialist and a communist sympathizer and that voting for Joe Biden will turn America into Cuba. Now you have served with Joe Biden for decades. You know the guy. You call yourself a democratic socialist, and my question to you is, is Joe Biden a socialist? Is Joe Biden a communist sympathizer? No. No, of course, he's not. Nor am I or anybody I know. This is just one of the many, many lies that the Republican party is pushing. You know, the criticism -- the valid criticism against Venezuela, against Cuba, is they are not democratic societies. They don't obey the rule of law. We're back with senator Bernie Sanders. Sunny? Senator, on Sunday "The new York Times" reported that trump paid just $750 in federal income taxes in 2016 and 2017, the year he was elected and his first year in office, and he paid none at all in 10 out of the 15 years

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.