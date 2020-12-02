Transcript for Bernie Sanders wins New Hampshire primary

The next key democratic. Primary votes have actually been counted with out incident this time and that Bernie Sanders won a very tight race just being up Pete booted jags and Amy club a check came in a strong that it. And this is how the candidates responded to all of that last night. I naymick Zach and I beat down out thrun. It also want to congratulate my friend and colleague Amy Klobuchar. First and just how wrong the pundits can be when they count a woman now. Election after election has shown us that putting forward a new perspective it's how Democrats win the White House and we will win the White House. I didn't know remand we're just car. We thought going to unite together and defeat the most dangerous president. In the modern history of this country. Okay. Not so be it down our man but this is only two races yeah there's a lot comment does a lot in front. Sound no one should be counting themselves out and we certainly should not be counted people out. But paying even closer attention but it's this is the second mice and it's nice last week it was O what. Pooped chat. How do not. It was Pete Pete was everything now was Bernie. And next time it'll be some back some this is you know this is when he gets insistent. At least ask me. And they would congratulations to Bernie you know for pulling his pain Bailey's quit I mean exactly Alam light included I'm mainly because he's also wooden and didn't do. He's he's back he's got to he's gonna get trounced in South Carolina big CP dot was killed in and try sixteen I believe in the last time. And and this may be Biden's opportunity and South Carolina so nobody knows although I do say I was impressed with Klobuchar. She really pulled it out in the debate she was very good she was. Strong and Smart and each even funny a little bit when they started to boom are something she said hello Bernie Brothers that was amazing. Let's see a little humor from these people there's some serious all the time and I am. And I though that's what I have to say about it and don't get your hopes up on Bernie out Clinton is just remember this was this is the second race and alcohol that out I'm sad and I think you know when you look at the demographics of those states and and the voters it's pretty homogeneous and I think when we get South Carolina. You'll see. A significant number of outlets and that I'm. I learned how come there. I thank my so that's why sounded so drive yeah. The last outside Sony's president baby crap and I wonder if an idea to something's on the CF but I think will see. A significant number of African American voters and I say it all the time but you know at the democratic nominee needs the support of African American voters especially African American women write to to really get the the nomination and I I don't think that Klobuchar. Or Sanders or Buddha judge is. Well placed right on in terms of the community it's not wrong. I mean it that Oppo dumps they're gonna start coming especially on mayor peak in regards to at race relations when he was mayor I mean just expect like. People there start releasing the crack and on this right now is that our the crack habit to know what that means it doesn't matter who bought IN FL are afraid only helping you very much. And I will say today your right to an ethics had this conversation my husband this morning ms. You Iowa New Hampshire continues to serve the first in the nation stats I don't know what he wanted to does not a good reflection of the democratic collection as a whole and will say Amy Klobuchar over over performing she over performs with white college educated women which is also a demographic is extremely important said. That not just a primary but general election voters as well. And she took it from warrant and Warren is in her neighboring state you don't Massachusetts he she should have really done a whole help a lot better than she did there's known aired ever pathway forward for her sorry have a friend is a bit warns abortive attacks in last night I just don't yet. I think there's just I think this is probably it for her. I will say I'm me. When it comes to mayor Pete and moderates fighting it out right now. Democrats have gotta chiseling because there's two there's a time I don't citing an hour it well. They will but there I I actually think we're gonna go to a brokered convention I actually think it's good between between Bernie and I at a more moderate candidates. And look at wasn't a great night for Biden either coming in fact it's not nearly I think what he hopes the south will be a game changer he does statistically the best of all candidates of African American voters but. It's early but. There should be a little more clarity coming out of New Hampshire. How now that he is used to treat equally great things from both of those places. Came Barack Obama yeah. Sample so he also whatever happens whatever happened it's an embarrassment if we want an how many great candidate. Against one bad one and I wouldn't countless I'm not counting out. You know Elizabeth Warren either because that what I saw yesterday in her speech was well you're so that rain halted his town out a lot of other candidates who kept dropping now claiming she was so agree is not armed with her speech in the very Chris it was very nice and great analyst at a slower business is going to be Nacchio in her neck and speeds. Elizabeth Warren's got no pathway board.

