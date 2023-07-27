Beto O'Rourke urges Biden to take action on Texas' handling of US-Mexico border

The former Texas congressman told "The View" co-hosts why he's urging the president to "ensure that there are legal, safe, orderly pathways for those to come here and claim asylum."

July 27, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live