How Biden and Buttigieg are resonating with black voters

More
Author Michael Eric Dyson reacts to Sen. Kamala Harris suspending her campaign and breaks down the differences between Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg.
7:41 | 12/04/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for How Biden and Buttigieg are resonating with black voters

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"7:41","description":"Author Michael Eric Dyson reacts to Sen. Kamala Harris suspending her campaign and breaks down the differences between Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/theview","id":"67498280","title":"How Biden and Buttigieg are resonating with black voters","url":"/theview/video/biden-buttigieg-resonating-black-voters-67498280"}