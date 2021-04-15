Transcript for Biden pulling troops out of Afghanistan

Now, yesterday, president Biden said that after 20 years and more than 2,300 American lives lost, it is time to call our troops home from Afghanistan. It's a move being met with very strong reaction from both sides of the aisle. Take a look. We can't continue the cycle of expanding our mill stair presence in Afghanistan hoping to create ideal conditions for the withdrawal and expecting a different result. I concluded that it's time to end America's longest war. It's time for American troops to come home. I beg you, president Biden, re-evaluate this. Don't lock yourself in. Things are going to change quickly in Afghanistan for the worst. I think the president is right. I think 20 years of war, the longest war in the history of this country in Afghanistan is enough. I mean, people have been trying to get out of Afghanistan for a while, including you-know-who. Is it time, joy, for us to get out of there after 20 years and really no understanding as to why we were actually there? Well, you know, I'm no foreign policy expert. I don't know. I'm a comedian. I'm on this show. I don't know enough about it. I will say that trump, to his credit, did promise to get out of Afghanistan. It went nowhere, just like his health care plan. He ran on that premise. All I want to say is that Lindsey graham and Mcconnell, you know, they need to start concentrating on domestic terrorism in this country which is up -- what did they say? Reached its highest level in 25 years. We have our own problems to deal with in this country that have to do with terrorism and I think they should start focusing on that. That's my take as an American citizen. Meghan, in my opinion is it time for troops to finally come home? This is a complicated one for me. I've been thinking about it since yesterday. I have had had multiple deployments to Afghanistan and Iraq in my family with both of my brotherers, my brother in law, my extended family. The last time my brother jack deployed was a year ago. The wars in Iraq and Afghanistan have been omnipresent with me and my family. I'm friends with more people than I can count in the military. The general consensus is they're war weary. They go over and fight and they're not treated with the respect or given the health care they deserve. With all the scandal with the va, ten soldiers a day commit suicide. My family has a good friend who was wounded in battle and came home and committed suicide. We still mourn his loss. That being said, I have -- I am very, very skeptical of what is going to happen if we withdraw, in the same way we removed our troops from Iraq, it created a vacuum for what ISIS did and took over in the region. I'm worried about that. There have been u.s.-backed negotiations starting last September that will be to put it lightly very slow. It's naive to believe that the Taliban wants anything other than chaos in the region. In regards to women's rights which have been something huge which have been things that Hillary Clinton -- I would love to hear Chelsea Clinton's take on this. These with women who have been gunned down and murdered trying to get any rights. I worry what happens to women and children there. I hope at the very, very least president Biden continues to give fighting to Afghan soldiers and the Afghan government so they can continue to create stability in the country. I just want to say one more thing. The Afghan forces have sacrificed 5,000 forces killed and 14,000 injured. The idea that this has just been America's war there have been great Afghan soldiers doing really hard and lethal work over the last 20 years. I hate the idea that we're going to abandon them with no plan. Sunny, what's your thinking? This has been going on for a very long time. Is it time for withdrawal, something they have been talking about since Obama really? Yeah, you know, I think it's time for a withdrawal. I think president Obama talked about it. I know vice president Biden during the Obama administration was sort of a lonely voice in that he also felt that there should be a drawdown of troops. You know, the last administration also felt that there should be a withdrawal of I'm not a foreign policy expert though. So, I don't know the ramifications of the troops being withdrawn. As a person with many family members in the armed services, I know that it is a very complicated issue. I will say to joy's point, you know, as a United States citizen, I'm very concerned about the rise of domestic terrorism here in this country. You know, January 6th we saw violent insurrection of white supremacists. Christopher WRAY, the director of the FBI, just testified in March of this year that, when he joined the -- when he became the FBI leader in 2017, there were about 1,000 open investigations of domestic terror. At the end of 2020 there were 2,000 investigations of domestic terror. It's the most pressing issue that the FBI has right now in this country. So, I think that we really need to address domestic terror here in our country much more so than we have in the past. First, okay. Sara, your feeling as you're sitting there? What do you think? Is it time for us to talk about coming out or should we still be there in your opinion? I realize you're not an expert either. Thank you for getting that out of the way. I'm not sure there's a clear right answer here or at least we won't know it until we're looking back on this time. Intellectually I understand the strategy of staying. The military presence provides an assurance, security to the Afghan people. After 20 years, my heart tends to speak louder to me right now. There's been so many troops -- we had 2,300 people lost, but beyond that, we had over 20,000 people with brain injuries, lost limbs, PTSD. Meghan spoke to the suicide rates. I cannot relate to a military person that feels so single focussed in the most admirable way on their mission and whether the war was won. So many military members probably want to stay there and finish what they started. I relate more to the families left behind. We're on the end of a year where much of this country complained about not getting together with grandma for Thanksgiving or Christmas. These are people that miss every life moment -- the birth of kids, death of loved ones, families. A lot of these people deployed multiple times. I don't think I can look at these families and ask them to keep doing that. I was somewhat happy to hear tat we were bringing the troops home. Right. Well I just hope everybody remembers on the hill and all over Washington that people have been trying to figure out how to get this done, how to get this finished. This is a no win. You want win a war like this. You either have to make it happen and stop or you have to continue fighting. 20 years is a long time, y'all.

