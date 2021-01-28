Biden's sweeping climate change action

More
"The View" co-hosts react to President Joe Biden signing a series of actions on climate change, fulfilling campaign promises and kicking off his ambitious agenda to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
9:23 | 01/28/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Biden's sweeping climate change action

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"9:23","description":"\"The View\" co-hosts react to President Joe Biden signing a series of actions on climate change, fulfilling campaign promises and kicking off his ambitious agenda to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/theview","id":"75542559","title":"Biden's sweeping climate change action ","url":"/theview/video/bidens-sweeping-climate-change-action-75542559"}