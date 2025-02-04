Bill Gates reacts to Elon Musk’s influence on Trump presidency

Bill Gates discusses his three-hour dinner with President Donald Trump, tech taking a front-row seat at Trump's second inauguration, and Elon Musk’s efforts to shut down government agency USAID.

February 4, 2025

