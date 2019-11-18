Transcript for Bloomberg apologizes for stop-and-frisk policing strategy

Welcome back. Apparently another candidate trying to mend fences with minority voters is Michael Bloomberg who says now he realizes that the stop and frisk policy he supported as New York mayor disproportionately affected the black and Latino communities. Take a look. I didn't understand that back then, the full impact that stops were having on the black and Latino communities. I now see that we could and should have acted sooner and acted faster to cut the stops. I wish we had. I'm sorry that we didn't. So -- well, come on. He -- he -- I feel like a lot of folks don't -- are not feeling him on this. It's just such a problem because in 2013, there was 195-page decision by a judge in federal court that said this was a huge problem. In 2011, almost 700,000 stop and frisk stops were done on black and Latino men. Stop and frisk means, somebody stops you in the street and touches you, touches you just by looking at you, thinking that you have a gun or you have drugs. It's called racial profiling. It's racial profiling and just recent -- when -- It was ineffective. It was very ineffective. When de Blasio took over, and there weren't a lot of fans of him, but only 10,000 stops. Only 10,000 stops as compared to 700,000. Over three terms, the police recorded over 5 million stops. I'm just talking about one year with 700,000, and when de Blasio took over, crime went down when the stops went down, and just recently in January, Bloomberg was defending stop and where did the epiphany come from? I have to show this. We have to show this clip, and I'm not always for clips, but you have to watch this. It's just not going to happen on a national level for somebody like me starting where I am, unless I was willing to change all my views and go on what CNN called an apology tour. Joe Biden went out and apologized for being male, over 50, white. He apologized for the one piece of legislation which was actually a pretty good anti-crime bill. That was March. Don't come for Biden on him apologizing for things if you are going to be in my opinion, disrespectful to what I found to be genuine apologies from a candidate trying to moderate in a different time because he has been serving for, you know, over 30 years, and come out a few months later apologizing for one of your most well-known policies. And he said during that -- that segment, that clip that the anti-crime bill that Joe Biden was apart of was pretty effective. Again, another anti-crime bill that led to the mass incarceration of black and brown people. He doesn't get it. Having said all that, sunny, let's say he changes it all around and plans to really correct it, can he be forgiven? I don't think so because it doesn't appear to be truthful. It doesn't -- it seems very disingenerous to me. The timing. In January, you're saying yes, I still believe this, and now you're running for the presidency, and all of a sudden a couple of months later, you don't believe it? Where did the epiphany come from? Come on. The epiphany comes from he wants to win. Yes. Yes. Listen. You know what? The great thing about politics is nobody is always happy with what goes down. That's true. But the thing that you have to know is that if you have had a stance for a very long time -- Mm-hmm. -- You can't just kind of come out and go, oh. Where am I? Oh, yes. I know. Oh, no. Something is -- it's all different now, and because people are looking -- they're looking to see if you say, you know what? I made a gigantic mistake before people bring it up. Mm-hmm. Yeah. Before people call you out on it because they have called you out on this Michael. They have called you out on this, and I think you're going to have a harder time now because people are going to be suspect. I think you have to either just say what you are going to do like everybody else and take your licks and then convince us that you are the person to take the job. You can't turn on other people. You can't do what other people have done. You don't have a lot of time to make up. You got to get your stuff out here much faster.

