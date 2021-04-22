Bodycam footage of Ma’Khia Bryant shooting released

More
"The View" co-hosts weigh in after another police-related death was caught on bodycamera footage in Columbus, Ohio.
13:06 | 04/22/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Bodycam footage of Ma’Khia Bryant shooting released

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"13:06","description":"\"The View\" co-hosts weigh in after another police-related death was caught on bodycamera footage in Columbus, Ohio.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/theview","id":"77245653","title":"Bodycam footage of Ma’Khia Bryant shooting released","url":"/theview/video/bodycam-footage-makhia-bryant-shooting-released-77245653"}