-
Now Playing: Dad creates Zoom costume for daughter and wins Halloween
-
Now Playing: Adorable Instagram pups get into the Halloween spirit
-
Now Playing: Twins win Halloween with Trump and Biden costumes
-
Now Playing: Less than 1% of pilots are Black women, ‘Sisters of the Skies’ hopes to change that
-
Now Playing: Jo Saltz of Delish shares how to make Jack O’Lantern bowls and Ghost S’mores Dip
-
Now Playing: 13-year-old diagnosed with rare disease surprised by Kelsea Ballerini
-
Now Playing: Creative ways parents are keeping the spirit of Halloween alive this year
-
Now Playing: ‘GMA’ celebrates Halloween with surprises
-
Now Playing: Daylight saving debate
-
Now Playing: Chocolatey-ghost smores dip will wow your kids this Halloween
-
Now Playing: Make a batch of creepy ‘Cockroach Donuts’ this Halloween
-
Now Playing: This Jack-O-Lantern bowl will have you Hallo-winning!
-
Now Playing: Ginger Zee makes ‘Dancing Grapes,’ the perfect edible science experiment
-
Now Playing: This eyeless, hairless cat is the cutest little skeleton
-
Now Playing: This dad's school drop-offs take motivation to a whole new level
-
Now Playing: Couple displays dueling ‘His’ and ‘Hers’ political signs
-
Now Playing: Alabama secretary of state guarantees election night results
-
Now Playing: Need a trick-or-treating alternative? Check out this mom’s hack