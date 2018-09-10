Transcript for Did Brett Kavanaugh ceremony turn into a political rally?

Last night Brett Kavanaugh was sworn in as supreme court justice again and this one was a prime time ceremony emceed by you know who. Take a look. On behalf of our nation I want to apologize to Brett and the entire Kavanaugh family for the terrible pain and suffering you have been forced to endure. Those who step forward to serve our country deserve a fair and dignified evaluation, not a campaign of political and personal destruction based on lies and deception. That's so funny coming out your mouth. That is just so funny coming out your mouth. He also said that Kavanaugh was proven innocent which, of course, is not true but, you know, does any of this matter? Is anybody surprised? They said they were going to put him in no matter what. They were very clear so he's in so now, now where do we go? That's the question? What happens now? He's in. Where we go is midterms are coming and hands down I will say that this morning my husband texted my this poll, "The new York Times" poll, every vulnerable Republican seat is now way up. Blackburn is 14 over Bredesen. Cruz, 12 over o'roark. There's been real-life ramifications and Heidi Heitkamp who took the bullet is now down 12 points which that was -- That's okay. As you know, I hate polls because they go on a whim. But we'll know when we know. We'll know when we know. Reminded me of where we are right now and why people are feeling so lonely politically and feeling so divided politically, it's because watching that announcement or whatever you call it, there was no one leading at the helm. There was no one giving us calm. There was no one that was trying to bring us together. Supreme court confirmation into a political rally. He loves the chaos of it all. He does. I've been watching the supreme court swearing in ceremonies forever because I just love the sanctity of the supreme court and always studied the supreme court and to see him talk politically at a swearing in ceremony is so beyond the pale, it was so inappropriate. It hurt me to watch. Galvanized people on both sides and Mitch Mcconnell said it was a gift to Republicans that galvanized a lot of voters. I'm not saying it's right. I'm saying these numbers which I know I agree polling, we can only go so far, this municipal of a jump, these are big numbers. Do you think female Republicans, what's the takeaway -- I don't speak for them. First and foremost. I don't think there's been a poll but strikes me that female Republicans in particular hearing the president say he's been proven innocent -- 53%, sunny. It doesn't matter. 53% -- Can I just point out that we had a similar conversation when Roy Moore was running. Yes. And everybody said, this is what it's going to be. The truth of the matter is, no one knows what it's going to be. All you're responsible for is what you do. So I'm saying if you are a Republican or if you're a Democrat or independent, get out and vote. Make your voice heard. The media and everybody will say, well, this is what's happening and I think oftentimes it's put out there to make you feel like, well why am I even bothering on either side. I agree. No, it's a great point. I think what bothered me most about it last night was, first of all, it was ceremony yalg. Which meant it didn't have to happen. He got sworn in Saturday. They did this dog and pony show. Rah-rah, we won. The gloating bothered me. On the backs of women in this nation, not even just Dr. Ford that are suffering and have shared -- put themselves out there to share their stories to go rah, rah, rah, he's innocent when it wasn't proven. I thought a lot about Dr. Ford the past few days and Kavanaugh's family too watching them up there. You could see it in their faces just what they've been through the past month. All we've talked about for the past month but thought about Dr. Ford and the fact that she wasn't even mentioned yesterday. I feel so bad for Kavanaugh's family and there are more people involved in this and here she is sitting, who knows where she is but putting herself out there. She didn't want to speak publicly and losing that battle. I agree that the ceremony aspect I would have pulled immediately. I actually -- had I been emotionally capable of being on the show at the time this happened the second Kavanaugh had that accusation I would have pulled him and put up Amy Comey Barrett and didn't understand why we let the circus continue and believe whatever polls we want. I do think for conservative women we are being asked questions that are very hard to answer in a lot of different ways but I would have left out -- I agree that optically it was -- It was done for a reason. And the question -- it's not even the base, it's a reminder -- it's a reminder, you know, and that's why it's interesting because, again, one of the things we've been saying on the show for the last couple of weeks is sexual assault doesn't care how you vote. Right. So this is something that is primarily about women and being believed and so when he said to -- who is -- Al Franken, you should have stayed, you know, you got out too soon. Trump said that. Yes. Oh, no, that was a couple of days ago. He said, you know, if you had just denied -- You were where you needed to be. Joy also said that Al Franken should come back in. Like she has publicly on the show many types we've gotten into conversations about it so this is where things get tricky. As a conservative woman, I don't speak for all conservatives, Al Franken who assaulted my friend and there are photos he should be allowed back into the senate and joy can come back here, more than capable of defending herself about you that's okay but for conservative women there's a different standard and I think the problem with in that we talked about many times is that the goalpost keeps getting moved and we need to know if it means Al Franken is allowed to come back. He took himself out. He took himself out and -- Take the moral high ground. The Democrats want to take the moral high ground. And that it was not -- I don't remember the quote. He hasn't been coming back and the point is, this man said basically, see, if you just waited and denied it, you'd have been fine. That was the message that he put out the other day. Well, he is still fine. He's teflon. No one else is teflon. I want to see where conservative women fall on this. 53%. I think conservative women like most women will make up their mind when they make up their mind and you'll know where they stand on the day that they need to vote. And I think that's good and we have to go.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.