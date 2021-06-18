Broadway cast of ‘Six’ performs on ‘The View’

On the day theaters went dark due to the pandemic 19 months ago, the musical &ldquo;Six&rdquo; was set to open on Broadway. After coming back to the stage a week ago, they perform &quot;No Way&quot; on &quot;The View.&quot;

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live