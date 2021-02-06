Transcript for Busy Phillips on Naomi Osaka withdrawing from French Open and new show ‘Girls5Eva’

Busy, this is your first time on the show. Welcome to "The view." I know. Your kids are 7 and 12 now. I hear you always watched the show when they were newborns. Well, yeah, any new mom knows that there's a lot of time in front of the TV while you're breast feeding or waiting to breast feed. In the early weeks after cricket was born I watched "The view" every day. I had been feeling a lot of anxiety about naming her cricket because of the response from the public. Then sure enough it came up in a hot topic. Whoopi, you were like I like it. I think it's a great name. I swear to you, even my mother was like are you sure about the name and I said whoopi Goldberg said it was good. It really made me feel better. Thank you. I think it's a terrific name. I think it's terrific. Thank you. Joy, you got the question. I like it. I like it better than apple I'll tell you that. You know, busy, which is short for what, Elizabeth? Yeah. Busy is a nickname. Cute. Thank you. You talk openly about your struggles with anxiety and depression I understand. We were talking about Naomi Osaka's decision from withdrawing from the French open after declining a press conference to protect her mental health. What was your position for that? Have you ever been in a position where you had to chose between your mental health and your job? I do it on a daily basis. I'm asking you. Listen, first of all, one thing that's so incredible to me about Naomi Osaka is her level of maturity and knowing how to take care of herself. We have a long line of entertainers and, you know, sports players and musicians who were not taken care of from a very young age. You see the results later in life. I'm astounded by how incredibly brave and strong she is to know how best to protect herself. Honestly the backlash, the fine, for me it's all saying this is an old system that needs to change. They need to protect the people that make them all the money. She makes them all the money. So she's saying I can't talk to the press right now. It's hard for me. It gives me anxiety. I feel like, you know, they're in the wrong and Naomi is -- I support her 100%. Your new series, "Girls5eva" has a great cast including one of my favorites Renee Elise Goldsberry from "Hamilton." It's about a '90s girl group that reunites for a second chance at success. It really explres themes of female friendship and empowerment. Can you tell us about the themes of the show? Look, I love the show because it's a comedy from Tina fey and I get to work with Renee and Sara Bareilles and Paula Pell. It's about these women creating their own narrative. They didn't get a real voice when they had their first shot in the '90s when they were young women starting in the entertainment business. It ties back to Naomi Osaka, being able to speak up for yourself. They're getting a second shot. They realize they're able to do it on their own terms and the way they're most successful is together. Also, it's just really insanely funny and silly and we sing a lot of songs that are wild. So many of us spent this last year isolated from family and friends during the pandemic, which has been heart breaking. So as soon as you got vaccinated you and your husband Marc and your children secretly through to as as to give your mom an epic surprise for mother's day. We want to see the clip. Oh, my god. How did it feel to be reunited? It was incredible. You know, this year has been really hard for so many people. I -- I -- we aren't lucky enough to live close to our families. So, you know, it was really hard. It's been hard for my kids not to see their grandparents. It's a real loss, especially when you're talking about -- I mean, you just became a mom, Meghan. When you're talking about the time your children get to be and spend with your parents, with their grandparents. We lost a year and a half with both sides of the kids' family. Obviously thank goodness for facetime and all those things. It was the best surprise ever and my mom still cries about it. I just started crying. It was amazing.

