Christian Siriano talks about the all-female ‘Project Runway’ season finale

The fashion designer tells "The View" the history behind his passion for fashion and how he's come full circle on "Project Runway" from winner to show mentor.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live