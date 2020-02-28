Transcript for Comparing yourself to ex’s new partner

Welcome back. So, a woman in an op-ed in "The New York Times" wrote after that she found that her ex-boyfriend's new girlfriend is lady gaga she says got off the initial shock of seeing footage and photos of them all over the media she found it was a motivating thing to compare herself to lady gaga. Okay. Yeah. I read the article and I thought it was so tacky and so trashy and I really hate that she's exploiting lady gaga's new love. I follow lady gaga in all forms of social media. She seems happy with this guy. I also have a little experience with being the more famous one in the relationship and having exes freak out they found out. One of miss husband's ex-girlfriends wasn't happy about it. I have a disclaimer, lady gaga and I both have the same gynecologist 37 serious nap's the fact. Wonderful. I feel like I have to recuse myself from the conversation. So you're basically best friends. I mean, she retired, the doctor, she retired and we both have the same gyno. Listen, I think if you're in that position and, you know -- I'm like, you know, you have a unique perspective. I think it's probably natural to compare yourself and say, oh, did she or he always -- If you want to compare yourself that's one thing. Do it in private. This is all in your head. Go be crazy all by yourself. Yeah, okay. Yeah -- You know, I don't understand what this topic is about. Okay, I can fix it for you. You're whoopi Goldberg, did you ever date anybody and their ex is with -- It's so long. It used to be you would see it in a supermarket, see it in "People" magazine, see that's how -- those are long-ago days. When you go looking for somebody like on Facebook or any of these places if you're looking -- The trolls and the stalking. To me, if you saw it move on. But you don't -- you don't need to compare yourself, you just need to be yourself. Yeah. I have the research department here look up one of my exes. Afound out that -- tracked him down. But I did find out that the guy was dead. The guy was dead. That was shocking. Delaration of Independence. Well, you started it. You started it. We'll be right back.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.