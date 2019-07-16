Transcript for Congresswomen respond to Trump's attacks

What did you think of their statement? It's an incredible thing. That was a mixup. Was that a joke? That was a mixup. That happens from time to time. Are you ready now? This is the agenda of white nationalists. He would love nothing more than to divide our country based on race, religion, gender, orientation, or immigration status. Sadly, this is not the first, nor will it be the last time we hear disgusting, bigoted language from the president. We know this is who he is. So, what did you think of those statements? Go ahead. Go ahead. Anybody. Okay, I thought they were -- I was nice to hear them say that. I will remind everybody that I -- as much as we hate to hear a lot of this stuff, this is still America and people have the right to say what they think and how they feel. Everybody has that right. Whether you're a congressman or you-know-who in the white house, they all have the right to say because this is still America. Remember this. Remember this because if this right goes away for us to speak freely without fear of being arrested or condemnation in a way that is financial or any of that stuff, if that goes away, we are you-know-whatted, okay? I think, whoopi that's -- No, we're not. Not yet. What did she say? She said we already are. I'm saying no. Our constitution kept a lot of really bad stuff from happening. Our constitution did that. Pre, whoopi, exactly. The laws in the country, some of them are good, some of them we have the power to change them because that's what we do, but we still have that right. Right now we still have that right and this is still America. That's what I'm saying. That's what I heard. I heard four patriots is what I heard during their -- -- Their press conference. I think that the president is a racist. I think he used bigoted and racist language. I think it's unfortunate that many in Republican leadership have been unwilling to come forward and call a spade a spade but I will say -- It got a little better yesterday. It got a little better but I will say this, when you loo at the bigger picture, what this president is doing is he is trying to squelch dissent. He is most upset about the fact that these four freshmen congresswomen are willing to say I am an American, I did not believe that this country always gets it right, and I do not believe that it is living up all the time to the very promise of America which is life, liberty and justice for everyone regardless of race, regardless of creed. And he doesn't like that dissent and to be able to dissent is what America about. I would like to talk about the fact that he is running very scared right now. Look at what's going on. Mueller is going to come out next week and talk. Barr and trump do not know what Mueller is going to say. They don't really know so he's scared. He's scared about this Epstein case which could be a real bag of worms in there. There are photographs of him with this guy Epstein. We're talking about child molestation, child rape. Acosta just had to resign in disgrace. E. Jean Carroll is threatening to open the investigation -- The woman that's -- If he doesn't win in 2020 he will be indicted and possibly go to jail. He is like a cornered rat. He doesn't know policy. All he does is attack people's ethnicities and their race because he doesn't have a clue about what the policy are. He's stupid. Well, he's not -- I think he's stupid. Do you? I think he's stupid. I don't think he's stupid but I don't think he's politically astute at all because the policy -- That's what I'm talking about. The politics of this -- on Friday night the Progressives and Nancy Pelosi was full gangs New York style fighting with one another on Twitter. It was fascinating to watch. He's uniting the democratic party. He has. It's a beautiful thing. What's interesting to me is the squad for me right now is the face of the democratic party, and I believe that -- again as everyone knows, their politics are far too left for me, far too radical. Ilhan OMAR at a certain point, the house passed a resolution condemning hateful expressions of intolerance which passed 47 to 123 because of her anti-semitic comments -- Can I point out -- it is still America. Yes, it is America. Thanks. You can say whatever you want in this country, thank god, and we are all free speech advocates here at "The view." Otherwise we wouldn't have a but you can't say something without ramifications. What I will say is, Rashida Talib, when she first got

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.