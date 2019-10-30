Transcript for Cory Booker draws contrast between him and Joe Biden

The leader in the polls for her yes we're in the polls this far out of the Democratic Party has never never in our lifetime ever went on to be president. They've always been think Jimmy Carter point 1% right now but Bill Clinton point 4% this do get married up merry one name Michelle. Here with good news about fifteen. Teams when he points behind Hillary's always we boys reflect the young dynamic can be unifying Kennedy. That app actually emerged lately peak leaving John Kerry was polling at 4%. And then went on to win the Iowa call seems I've been saying that it's too soon death at and you agree I agree with exceptional one thing to be very blunt. What would this a different kind of election world so watch this whole many of us in there was deluding everything's doing a lot of the resources so campaigns like mine. The biggest challenge we have no respect in Iowa right now which the caucus state that I know Wagoner says this because. It's all about organizing on the ground caucuses but 250000 people we've got Beatles and warned lead the whole pack in endorsements of local elected officials. I will read I was sort of like mourn restaurant has said last month. Took over the top this collection that we have the two best teams on the ground but everywhere else is hiring up or big issue right now is keep getting enough money to stand so we're. Pushing everybody record Booker dot com the canned because this election's going to be determined all of the ground organizing stuff to be determined by the polls this far out. I'm appalled parson had no yeah I don't listen to them out but what the beetle on Monday it's also planet depend on the peak well yeah. It's really about the people cuts polls don't mean Jack. Pick it up that leaves eight think without you all didn't an out of focus solely who. And in place. The report that a lot of what crown room. Yeah diversity exactly you know we lost Wisconsin I think by 7-Eleven seven to 111000 votes threatened in Milwaukee alone there about 70000 West African Americans that came out to vote to death sixteen they weren't energized if if we don't have a candidate that can excite and energize the full breath of our party. If we don't have somebody can unify the Democratic Party because we've divisions amongst Democrats. But African American voters in particular devils beat the biggest voting block the most loyal voting bloc that you know where's your black men women yeah so we haven't oh the campaign candidate they can inspire. At ignites plus plus plus they ought yeah. Fire and. Read our turn out the movement election we're not going to be the difference Lisa this question really because Joseph Biden actually has that audience yeah he's got that vote that trip to the blackmail. Vote yes they like a bullet through this Hillary Clinton in 2008. 2007 right now politically was beating Barack Obama. In the African American community. Really yeah. And yes Brockton didn't peak at a perversely shall we can win in Iowa they knew her but it's not enough to say that you've got. 50% of the likely voters OK you got inspire more people to come to the polls are normally do I agree with that but and so ice the way I see it your positioning yourself a pitching yourself. As as an alternative to Joseph Biden as a moderate. Democrat right now. My right up. I'm I'm position myself as a person that you bring all sections of our party together but he's like that took out okay you got a similar and that are all right I think that also what is it that you don't tell her version dealt with less hair. That's saying a lot OK here job but here's my question what exactly is the biggest difference between UN and Joseph Biden them in that case. You know we have a lot of substantive policy differences there was a form unfortunately three candidates showed off talking to formerly incarcerated people and I say at the end of the formats that look. This is all about who can you trust to get the job done in the Democratic Party is betrayed your trust.

