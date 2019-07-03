Democratic civil war over Ilhan Omar?

More
"The View" co-hosts weigh in on the split amongst House Democrats over the congresswoman and anti-Semitism claims.
9:47 | 03/07/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Democratic civil war over Ilhan Omar?

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61537934,"title":"Democratic civil war over Ilhan Omar?","duration":"9:47","description":"\"The View\" co-hosts weigh in on the split amongst House Democrats over the congresswoman and anti-Semitism claims.","url":"/theview/video/democratic-civil-war-ilhan-omar-61537934","section":"theview","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.