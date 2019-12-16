Transcript for Democrats condemn Mitch McConnell’s ‘total coordination’ comments

So on Wednesday the full house of representatives is scheduled to cast their votes on impeachment, and if they vote to proceed, a senate trial is set to start in early 2020, but some Republicans say you don't have to wait that long to see where this is going. Take a look. Everything I do during this, I'm coordinating with white house counsel. I am trying to give a pretty clear signal I have made up my mind. That's a violation of the oath they're about to take, and it's a complete subversion of the constitutional scheme. So did we -- okay. Did we just see Mitch and Lindsey admit that they are prepared to violate their constitutional duty? Yes. Yes, you did. Aren't you supposed to get on a jury, hear everything out and then make a decision? Don't they tell you don't come in with predetermined ideas? Well, they're basically saying, I'm a party hack and I don't give a fig about a constitution. That's what they're saying and I think people are going to get smart and hip tohat pretty soon because everybody's been on a jury. Yes. That's a good point. We all know you're not supposed to decide the fate of the defendant until you hear all the facts. But how is that different than Rashida tlaib on election night saying -- it's partisanship on both sides before the trial has even begun. She shouldn't have said that. She shouldn't have said that, but this pearl clutching that it's only Republicans doing this, this is a partisan process. I think the American public is completely sick of it, and I also take great offense of the idea there's not integrity and seriousness given in the gravity of the accusations and people are tuned out because both sides are making it as political as they are. When I heard that, I went to my days in front of juries. You want a juror who's going to take it very seriously, and I looked up the oath that they take when they are about to begin this impeachment, and they have to say, I solemnly swear or affirm that in all things appertaining to the trial of the impeachment of, blank, now pending I will do justice to the court of laws, so help me god. It's similar to the oath you take when you are a juror. The hubris to get on television and say I have already made up my mind is pretty shocking given the fact that Lindsey graham, and I know we're going to play it, said something completely different before. That's what I was getting to, but you mentioned something that I want to say. You know, when -- when people are sitting in judgment of something -- Yeah. -- It's different few say -- People yell stuff, say stuff, but when you are sitting there, and it's your job to decide if this person should be impeached -- She's a congresswoman as well. Yeah, but she's not on their -- she's not on their committee. She's not the jury. She's not the jury. I don't see a difference between those two political animals saying the same thing, and I implore everyone to stop being as partisan on both sides. Yes, people should be. Where you lose people, and the Republicans have lost me, is where you don't even acknowledge that something bad happened. Yeah. Right? Here's where I am. There are other people here as well, and I find what he did abhorrent. I find what the president does sometimes on a daily basis, abhorrent. We need grounds for impeachment, more than abuse of power. You have to prove something illegal was done because I worry about the next president coming in, Joe Biden, you start impeaching him off of burisma because they find abuse of power. I'm sorry. I found my weekend was consumed by trump. I didn't find one person with an opinion this way or that way. Stop watching TV. Going to the supermarket, it comes up. I have a pit in my stomach every day with this president is he is everything opposite of what we're taught. You lie, you get away with it. You cheat, you get away with it. I want it to be on the American people. The American people need to look in the mirror and say, what do we want representing us? One of the things that is hard, and it goes to the

