Transcript for Will Democrats' probe backfire?

House Democrats are casting the net wide, demanding documents from more than 80 people and institutions affiliated with trump. They're focusing on obstruction of justice, public corruption, and abuses of power. Is this the right move? Or could it backfire on them like when the Republicans wouldn't stop investigating bill Clinton for the -- you fe what he did. I'm not sure. I think for me, it's hard to tup into which investigation is going on. The district of Columbia, eastern district of Virginia. New York City. New York state. The how judiciary exit tee. I think Democrats are throwing out to see if something sticks. There is the possibility that they could get out over their skis and Joe shoot the runway and do what happened to bill chipten in the '0s. I'm sick of hypotheticals. I would love the Mueller report to be released right at this second. I'm okay with that now that the wedding is over. Okay. And what about the southern district? They're the ones THA are going to get him, I think. Is this can I show a clip of AOC really quick? He's talking collusion, collusion, collusion, I think in oversight, we should be talking about taxes, taxes, taxes, and his bang account, bang account, bank account. And financial statements, statements, statements. This is going off on what she did in the Michael Cohen hearing. She's on the right track. Follow the money. I think she's where Democrats should be on this stuff. I say follow the money. It got Nixon. It got Al Capone. This is about the hush money. The workaround so he would sort of elude and, you know, the American public's perception of having an fair with a porn star right after your wife just had a baby. He didn't want the American people to know that about him. I think we need to look at the emoluments clause. He's lining his pockets and putting his financial interests before the press of our country. I think that is where we need to go. If you're the oversight committee, that's what you need to look at. Yeah. Focus on the one thing. I think this will backfire on Democrats. It's so broad. They threw the kitchen sink out there. He committed a lot of crimes possibly. I think this are enough American people that don't like trump that will say this is too much. And the democratic party needs to focus on what their -- 2020 is around the corper. What is their platform? How do they win an election? How about you learn from history, as we all said. This was not a winning solution for Republicans against bill Clinton. It was with one woman. This guy is screwing the whole country. Yeah. It's different. We're talking about different committees. The intelligence committee has a duty to investigate where this campaign of trump colluded with Russia. What do they have on him in Russia? The oversight committee should do what Alexandria ocasio-cortez is saying. Is that a crime? It makes me angry as well. I think if you collude with a foreign adversary -- but it is not a crime. But conspiracy to collude is. You just said collusion. That's why trump is saying, collusion, collusion, collusion, there's not going to be collusion. While pex took, it's not a crime, but conspiracy is. When you have a kopg nal investigation, it might lead to LEM slags. For example, if this oversight committee comes up with somethinging perhaps they should have legislation that requires Prez Democrat kpds to release their taxes. That should be a requirement. Think that will happen going Only if it's law. It was option nal for trump. I want sunny host on the put on your B irk O everywhere, emoluments clause. You really do brink this up since I worked here. If that ends up being what gets him, you're the one that can sound the alarm on it. Thank you! You really do say it almost weekly. Sunny Hostin, emoluments clause.

